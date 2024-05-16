Anzeige
WKN: A0HL4V | ISIN: US9043111072 | Ticker-Symbol: U9R
Tradegate
16.05.24
18:17 Uhr
6,400 Euro
+0,155
+2,48 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
UNDER ARMOUR INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNDER ARMOUR INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,3026,34418:56
6,3096,33718:56
PR Newswire
16.05.2024 | 13:30
168 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Under Armour, Inc.: Under Armour Reports Fourth Quarter And Full-year Fiscal 2024 Results; Provides Initial Fiscal 2025 Outlook

Company Also Announced a New $500 Million Share Repurchase Program

BALTIMORE, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) announced unaudited financial results for its fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2024, which ended March 31, 2024. The company reports its financial performance following accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This press release refers to "currency neutral" and "adjusted" amounts, which are non-GAAP financial measures described below under the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" paragraph.

"Amid a challenging retail environment in fiscal 2024 that included high inventories and a consistent drumbeat of promotions - we demonstrated disciplined expense control and delivered results that were aligned with our previous outlook," said Under Armour President and CEO Kevin Plank. "We also maintained a strong balance sheet, closing the year with a solid cash position and healthy inventory levels."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Review

  • Revenue was down 5 percent to $1.3 billion (down 5 percent currency neutral).
    • North America revenue decreased 10 percent to $772 million, and international revenue increased 7 percent to $561 million (up 6 percent currency neutral). In the international business, revenue increased 10 percent in EMEA (up 7 percent currency neutral), 1 percent in Asia-Pacific (up 5 percent currency neutral), and 20 percent in Latin America (up 12 percent currency neutral).
    • Wholesale revenue decreased 7 percent to $850 million, and direct-to-consumer revenue was flat at $455 million. Owned and operated store revenue increased 7 percent, and eCommerce revenue decreased 8 percent, representing 43 percent of the total direct-to-consumer business for the quarter.
    • Apparel revenue decreased 1 percent to $877 million. Footwear revenue was down 11 percent to $338 million. Accessories revenue was down 7 percent to $89 million.
  • Gross margin increased 170 basis points to 45.0 percent, driven primarily by supply chain benefits related to lower product and freight costs. This was partially offset by unfavorable foreign currency impacts and proactive inventory management actions, including increased promotional activities in our direct-to-consumer business.
  • Selling, general & administrative expenses were up 5 percent to $603 million. Excluding a $58 million litigation reserve expense, adjusted selling, general & administrative expenses were down 5 percent to $546 million.
  • Operating loss was $4 million. Adjusted operating income was $54 million.
  • Net Income was $7 million. Adjusted net income was $49 million.
  • Diluted earnings per share was $0.02. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.11.
  • Inventory was down 19 percent to $958 million.
  • At the end of the quarter, Cash and Cash Equivalents were $859 million, and no borrowings were outstanding under the company's $1.1 billion revolving credit facility.

Full Year Fiscal 2024 Review

  • Revenue was down 3 percent to $5.7 billion (down 4 percent currency neutral).
    • North America revenue decreased 8 percent to $3.5 billion, and international revenue increased 8 percent to $2.2 billion (up 7 percent currency neutral). Within the international business, revenue increased 9 percent in EMEA (up 6 percent currency neutral), 6 percent in Asia-Pacific (up 9 percent currency neutral), and 8 percent in Latin America (down 1 percent currency neutral).
    • Wholesale revenue decreased 7 percent to $3.2 billion, and direct-to-consumer revenue increased 3 percent to $2.3 billion due to a 5 percent increase in owned and operated store revenue and a 1 percent increase in eCommerce revenue, which represented 41 percent of the total direct-to-consumer business for the year.
    • Apparel revenue decreased 2 percent to $3.8 billion, footwear revenue decreased 5 percent to $1.4 billion, and accessories revenue declined 1 percent to $406 million.
  • Gross margin increased 130 basis points to 46.1 percent, driven primarily by supply chain benefits related to lower freight and product costs. This was partially offset by proactive inventory management actions, including increased promotional activities in our direct-to-consumer business.
  • Selling, general & administrative expenses were up 1 percent to $2.4 billion. Excluding an $80 million litigation reserve expense, adjusted selling, general & administrative expenses were down 2 percent to $2.3 billion.
  • Operating income was $230 million. Excluding the company's litigation reserve expense, adjusted operating income was $310 million.
  • Net Income was $232 million. Excluding a $50 million earn-out benefit in connection with the sale of the MyFitnessPal platform, the litigation reserve expense, and related tax impacts, adjusted net income was $245 million.
  • Diluted earnings per share was $0.52. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.54.

Fiscal 2025 Restructuring Plan

To strengthen and support the company's financial and operational efficiencies, Under Armour's Board of Directors has approved a restructuring plan. In conjunction with this plan, the company expects to incur total estimated pre-tax restructuring and related charges of approximately $70 to $90 million, including:

  • Up to $50 million in cash-related charges, consisting of approximately $15 million in employee severance and benefits costs, and $35 million related to various transformational initiatives, and
  • Up to $40 million in non-cash charges comprised of approximately $7 million in employee severance and benefits costs and $33 million in facility, software and other asset-related charges and impairments.

Fiscal 2025 Outlook

"Due to a confluence of factors, including lower wholesale channel demand and inconsistent execution across our business, we are seizing this critical moment to make proactive decisions to build a premium positioning for our brand, which will pressure our top and bottom line in the near term," Plank continued. "Over the next 18 months, there is a significant opportunity to reconstitute Under Armour's brand strength through achieving more, by doing less and focusing on our core fundamentals: driving demand through better products and storytelling, running smarter plays like simplifying our operating model and elevating our consumer experience. In parallel, we're focused on cost management and implementing the strategies necessary to grow our brand and improve shareholder value as we move forward."

Key points related to Under Armour's fiscal 2025 outlook include:

  • Revenue is expected to be down at a low-double-digit percentage rate. This includes an expected 15 to 17 percent decline in North America as the company works to meaningfully reset this business following years of heightened promotional activities, particularly in its DTC business and a low-single-digit percent decline in its international business due to more conservative macro consumer trends and actions to protect the brand strength it has built.
  • Gross margin is expected to be up 75 to 100 basis points compared to the prior year, driven by a material reduction in promotional and discounting activities in the company's direct-to-consumer business and product costing benefits.
  • Selling, general, and administrative expenses are expected to be down 2 to 4 percent.
  • Operating income is expected to be $50 to $70 million. Excluding the mid-point of anticipated restructuring charges, adjusted operating income is expected to be $130 to $150 million.
  • Diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $0.02 and $0.05. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $0.18 and $0.21.
  • Capital expenditures are expected to be between $200 to $220 million.

Share Buyback Program

The company also announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $500 million of Under Armour's outstanding Class C common stock. Repurchases under this program may be made over the next three years through various methods, including accelerated share repurchase, open market, or privately negotiated transactions.

Conference Call and Webcast

Under Armour will hold its fourth quarter fiscal 2024 conference call today at approximately 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be webcast live at https://about.underarmour.com/investor-relations/financials and will be archived and available for replay about three hours after the live event.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release refers to "currency neutral" and "adjusted" results, as well as "adjusted" forward-looking estimates of the company's results for its 2025 fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. Management believes this information is helpful to investors in comparing the company's results of operations period-over-period because it enhances visibility into its actual underlying results, excluding these impacts. Currency-neutral financial information is calculated to exclude changes in foreign currency exchange rates. References to adjusted financial measures exclude the effect of the company's litigation reserve expense, any gain or loss in connection with the sale of the MyFitnessPal platform, and the impact of the company's fiscal year 2025 restructuring plan and related charges and related tax effects. Management believes these adjustments are not core to the company's operations. The reconciliation of non-GAAP amounts to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated according to GAAP is presented in supplemental financial information furnished with this release. All per-share amounts are reported on a diluted basis. These supplemental non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation. They should be contemplated in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the company's reported results prepared per GAAP. Additionally, the company's non-GAAP financial information may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

About Under Armour, Inc.

Under Armour, Inc., headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, is a leading inventor, marketer, and distributor of branded athletic performance apparel, footwear, and accessories. Designed to empower human performance, Under Armour's innovative products and experiences are engineered to make athletes better. For further information, please visit http://about.underarmour.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts, such as statements regarding our share repurchase program, our future financial condition or results of operations, our prospects and strategies for future growth, potential restructuring efforts, including the scope of these restructuring efforts and the amount of potential charges and costs, the timing of these measures and the anticipated benefits of our restructuring plans, expectations regarding promotional activities, freight, product cost pressures, and foreign currency impacts, the impact of global economic conditions and inflation on our results of operations, our liquidity and use of capital resources, the development and introduction of new products, the implementation of our marketing and branding strategies, the future benefits and opportunities from significant investments, and the impact of litigation or other proceedings. In many cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "outlook," "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements in this press release reflect our current views about future events. They are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause events or our actual activities or results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future events, results, actions, activity levels, performance, or achievements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: changes in general economic or market conditions, including increasing inflation, that could affect overall consumer spending or our industry; increased competition causing us to lose market share or reduce the prices of our products or to increase our marketing efforts significantly; fluctuations in the costs of raw materials and commodities we use in our products and our supply chain (including labor); our ability to successfully execute our long-term strategies; our ability to effectively drive operational efficiency in our business; changes to the financial health of our customers; our ability to effectively develop and launch new, innovative and updated products; our ability to accurately forecast consumer shopping and engagement preferences and consumer demand for our products and manage our inventory in response to changing demands; our ability to successfully execute any potential restructuring plans and realize their expected benefits; loss of key customers, suppliers or manufacturers; our ability to further expand our business globally and to drive brand awareness and consumer acceptance of our products in other countries; our ability to manage the increasingly complex operations of our global business; the impact of global events beyond our control, including military conflicts; the impact of global or regional public health emergencies on our industry and our business, financial condition and results of operations, including impacts on the global supply chain; our ability to successfully manage or realize expected results from significant transactions and investments; our ability to effectively market and maintain a positive brand image; our ability to attract key talent and retain the services of our senior management and other key employees; our ability to effectively meet regulatory requirements and stakeholder expectations with respect to sustainability and social matters; the availability, integration and effective operation of information systems and other technology, as well as any potential interruption of such systems or technology; any disruptions, delays or deficiencies in the design, implementation or application of our global operating and financial reporting information technology system; our ability to access capital and financing required to manage our business on terms acceptable to us; our ability to accurately anticipate and respond to seasonal or quarterly fluctuations in our operating results; risks related to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; our ability to comply with existing trade and other regulations, and the potential impact of new trade, tariff and tax regulations on our profitability; risks related to data security or privacy breaches; and our potential exposure to and the financial impact of litigation and other proceedings. The forward-looking statements here reflect our views and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect unanticipated events.

The Company revised its prior period financial statements for accounting corrections to the Company's Consolidated Statements of Operations primarily related to cost of goods sold and selling, general and administrative expenses, as well as corresponding impacts to the Company's other Consolidated Financial Statements. The impacts of these revisions were not material to the Company's previously filed financial statements. These revisions relate to a number of immaterial corrections that were identified by management and when accumulated, required a correction to the Company's previously filed financial statements. Information presented in the tables below as of March 31, 2023, for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and for the year ended March 31, 2023 has been revised to reflect these corrections. See Note 1 to the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements included in Part II, Item 8 of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2024, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of these corrections, the Company is currently assessing the nature of deficiencies in its internal control over financial reporting.

Under Armour, Inc.

For the Three Months and Year Ended March 31, 2024, and 2023

(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATION



Three Months Ended March 31,


Year Ended March 31,

in '000s

2024


% of Net
Revenues


2023


% of Net
Revenues


2024


% of Net
Revenues


2023


% of Net
Revenues

Net revenues

$ 1,332,197


100.0 %


$ 1,398,605


100.0 %


$ 5,701,879


100.0 %


$ 5,903,165


100.0 %

Cost of goods sold

732,601


55.0 %


793,112


56.7 %


3,071,626


53.9 %


3,259,334


55.2 %

Gross profit

599,596


45.0 %


605,493


43.3 %


2,630,253


46.1 %


2,643,831


44.8 %

Selling, general and administrative expenses

603,150


45.3 %


575,931


41.2 %


2,400,502


42.1 %


2,380,245


40.3 %

Income (loss) from operations

(3,554)


(0.3) %


29,562


2.1 %


229,751


4.0 %


263,586


4.5 %

Interest income (expense), net

2,478


0.2 %


(1,651)


(0.1) %


268


- %


(12,826)


(0.2) %

Other income (expense), net

(3,708)


(0.3) %


(10,204)


(0.7) %


32,055


0.6 %


17,096


0.3 %

Income (loss) before income taxes

(4,784)


(0.4) %


17,707


1.3 %


262,074


4.6 %


267,856


4.5 %

Income tax expense (benefit)

(11,327)


(0.9) %


(153,171)


(11.0) %


30,006


0.5 %


(108,645)


(1.8) %

Income (loss) from equity method investments

25


- %


(308)


- %


(26)


- %


(2,042)


- %

Net income (loss)

$ 6,568


0.5 %


$ 170,570


12.2 %


$ 232,042


4.1 %


$ 374,459


6.3 %

















Basic net income (loss) per share of Class A, B and C
common stock

$ 0.02




$ 0.38




$ 0.53




$ 0.83



Diluted net income (loss) per share of Class A, B and C
common stock

$ 0.02




$ 0.38




$ 0.52




$ 0.81



Weighted average common shares outstanding Class A, B and C common stock









Basic

435,582




444,052




440,324




451,426



Diluted

447,385




454,652




451,011




461,509



Under Armour, Inc.

For the Three Months and Year Ended March 31, 2024, and 2023

(Unaudited; in thousands)

NET REVENUES BY SEGMENT



Three Months Ended March 31,


Year Ended March 31,

in '000s

2024


2023


% Change


2024


2023


% Change

North America

$ 771,870


$ 861,869


(10.4) %


$ 3,505,167


$ 3,820,522


(8.3) %

EMEA

284,134


259,514


9.5 %


1,081,915


992,624


9.0 %

Asia-Pacific

226,704


224,923


0.8 %


873,019


825,338


5.8 %

Latin America

50,241


41,806


20.2 %


229,481


213,215


7.6 %

Corporate Other (1)

(752)


10,493


(107.2) %


12,297


51,466


(76.1) %

Total net revenues

$ 1,332,197


$ 1,398,605


(4.7) %


$ 5,701,879


$ 5,903,165


(3.4) %


NET REVENUES BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



Three Months Ended March 31,


Year Ended March 31,

in '000s

2024


2023


% Change


2024


2023


% Change

Wholesale

$ 849,805


$ 908,505


(6.5) %


$ 3,243,187


$ 3,468,126


(6.5) %

Direct-to-consumer

454,690


453,853


0.2 %


2,335,154


2,266,827


3.0 %

Net Sales

1,304,495


1,362,358


(4.2) %


5,578,341


5,734,953


(2.7) %

License revenues

28,454


25,754


10.5 %


111,241


116,746


(4.7) %

Corporate Other (1)

(752)


10,493


(107.2) %


12,297


51,466


(76.1) %

Total net revenues

$ 1,332,197


$ 1,398,605


(4.7) %


$ 5,701,879


$ 5,903,165


(3.4) %


NET REVENUES BY PRODUCT CATEGORY



Three Months Ended March 31,


Year Ended March 31,

in '000s

2024


2023


% Change


2024


2023


% Change

Apparel

$ 877,347


$ 888,920


(1.3) %


$ 3,789,016


$ 3,871,167


(2.1) %

Footwear

337,738


377,740


(10.6) %


1,383,610


1,455,265


(4.9) %

Accessories

89,410


95,698


(6.6) %


405,715


408,521


(0.7) %

Net Sales

1,304,495


1,362,358


(4.2) %


5,578,341


5,734,953


(2.7) %

Licensing revenues

28,454


25,754


10.5 %


111,241


116,746


(4.7) %

Corporate Other (1)

(752)


10,493


(107.2) %


12,297


51,466


(76.1) %

Total net revenues

$ 1,332,197


$ 1,398,605


(4.7) %


$ 5,701,879


$ 5,903,165


(3.4) %


(1) Corporate Other primarily includes net revenues from foreign currency hedge gains and losses generated by entities within the Company's operating segments but managed through the Company's central foreign exchange risk management program, as well as subscription revenues from the Company's MapMyRun and MapMyRide platforms (collectively "MMR") and revenue from other digital business opportunities.

Under Armour, Inc.

For the Three Months and Year Ended March 31, 2024, and 2023

(Unaudited; in thousands)

INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT



Three Months Ended March 31,


Year Ended March 31,

in '000s

2024

% of Net
Revenues (1)


2023

% of Net
Revenues (1)


2024

% of Net
Revenues (1)


2023

% of Net
Revenues (1)

North America

$ 139,841

18.1 %


$ 131,135

15.2 %


$ 677,882

19.3 %


$ 714,656

18.7 %

EMEA

58,467

20.6 %


27,138

10.5 %


176,205

16.3 %


112,161

11.3 %

Asia-Pacific

33,630

14.8 %


23,386

10.4 %


119,650

13.7 %


100,276

12.1 %

Latin America

5,642

11.2 %


4,271

10.2 %


38,401

16.7 %


23,487

11.0 %

Corporate Other (2)

(241,134)

NM


(156,368)

NM


(782,387)

NM


(686,994)

NM

Income (loss) from operations

$ (3,554)

(0.3) %


$ 29,562

2.1 %


$ 229,751

4.0 %


$ 263,586

4.5 %


(1) The percentage of operating income (loss) is calculated based on total segment net revenues. The operating income (loss) percentage for Corporate Other is not presented as a meaningful metric (NM).

(2) Corporate Other primarily includes net revenues from foreign currency hedge gains and losses generated by entities within the Company's operating segments but managed through the Company's central foreign exchange risk management program, as well as subscription revenues from the Company's MapMyRun and MapMyRide platforms (collectively "MMR") and revenue from other digital business opportunities. Corporate Other also includes expenses related to the Company's central supporting functions.

Under Armour, Inc.

As of March 31, 2024, and March 31, 2023

(Unaudited; in thousands)

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


in '000s


March 31, 2024


March 31, 2023

Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents


$ 858,691


$ 710,929

Accounts receivable, net


757,339


758,564

Inventories


958,495


1,185,657

Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net


289,157


293,334

Total current assets


2,863,682


2,948,484

Property and equipment, net


664,503


644,834

Operating lease right-of-use assets


434,699


489,306

Goodwill


478,302


481,992

Intangible assets, net


7,000


8,940

Deferred income taxes


221,033


186,908

Other long-term assets


91,515


67,089

Total assets


$ 4,760,734


$ 4,827,553

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current maturities of long-term debt


$ 80,919


$ -

Accounts payable


483,731


648,486

Accrued expenses


287,853


366,530

Customer refund liabilities


139,283


160,533

Operating lease liabilities


139,331


140,990

Other current liabilities


34,344


42,744

Total current liabilities


1,165,461


1,359,283

Long-term debt, net of current maturities


594,873


674,478

Operating lease liabilities, non-current


627,665


705,713

Other long-term liabilities


219,449


121,932

Total liabilities


2,607,448


2,861,406

Total stockholders' equity


2,153,286


1,966,147

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$ 4,760,734


$ 4,827,553

Under Armour, Inc.

For the Years Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited; in thousands)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS


in '000s

2024


2023

Cash flows from operating activities




Net income (loss)

$ 232,042


$ 374,459

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities




Depreciation and amortization

142,590


135,456

Unrealized foreign currency exchange rate (gain) loss

16,080


(8,463)

Loss on disposal of property and equipment

1,623


2,616

Non-cash restructuring and impairment charges

6,179


1,959

Amortization of bond premium and debt issuance costs

2,034


2,192

Stock-based compensation

42,998


36,811

Deferred income taxes

(23,693)


(153,143)

Changes in reserves and allowances

13,612


11,696

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:




Accounts receivable

(3,906)


(60,910)

Inventories

216,484


(368,992)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(29,060)


(37,907)

Other non-current assets

34,920


(60,944)

Accounts payable

(197,887)


76,280

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

(18,267)


(9,388)

Customer refund liability

(21,427)


851

Income taxes payable and receivable

(60,352)


17,541

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

353,970


(39,886)

Cash flows from investing activities




Purchases of property and equipment

(150,333)


(158,066)

Sale of MyFitnessPal platform

45,000


35,000

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(105,333)


(123,066)

Cash flows from financing activities




Common shares repurchased

(75,000)


(125,000)

Employee taxes paid for shares withheld for income taxes

(6,163)


(5,151)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options and other stock issuances

3,193


3,776

Payments of debt financing costs

(720)


-

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(78,690)


(126,375)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(19,775)


(5,315)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

150,172


(294,642)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash




Beginning of period

726,745


1,021,387

End of period

$ 876,917


$ 726,745

CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH (DECLINE) RECONCILIATION



Three Months Ended
March 31, 2024


Year Ended
March 31, 2024

Total Net Revenue




Net revenue growth - GAAP

(4.7) %


(3.4) %

Foreign exchange impact

(0.2) %


(0.2) %

Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP

(4.9) %


(3.6) %





North America




Net revenue growth - GAAP

(10.4) %


(8.3) %

Foreign exchange impact

(0.1) %


0.3 %

Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP

(10.5) %


(8.0) %





EMEA




Net revenue growth - GAAP

9.5 %


9.0 %

Foreign exchange impact

(2.4) %


(3.3) %

Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP

7.1 %


5.7 %





Asia-Pacific




Net revenue growth - GAAP

0.8 %


5.8 %

Foreign exchange impact

3.7 %


3.5 %

Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP

4.5 %


9.3 %





Latin America




Net revenue growth - GAAP

20.2 %


7.6 %

Foreign exchange impact

(8.7) %


(8.6) %

Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP

11.5 %


(1.0) %





Total International




Net revenue growth - GAAP

6.6 %


7.5 %

Foreign exchange impact

(0.3) %


(1.0) %

Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP

6.3 %


6.5 %


ADJUSTED SELLING GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES


in '000s

Three months ended
March 31, 2024


Year ended
March 31, 2024

GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses

$ 603,150


$ 2,400,502

Add: Impact of litigation reserve

(57,500)


(80,000)

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses

$ 545,650


$ 2,320,502


ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) RECONCILIATION


in '000s

Three months ended
March 31, 2024


Year ended
March 31, 2024

GAAP income from operations

$ (3,554)


$ 229,751

Add: Impact of litigation reserve

57,500


80,000

Adjusted income from operations

$ 53,946


$ 309,751


ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) RECONCILIATION


in '000s

Three months ended
March 31, 2024


Year ended
March 31, 2024

GAAP net income

$ 6,568


$ 232,042

Add: Impact of litigation reserve

57,500


80,000

Add: Impact of earn-out recorded in connection with the sale of the MyFitnessPal platform

-


(50,000)

Add: Impact of commission expense in connection with the sale of the MyFitnessPal platform

-


700

Add: Impact of provision for income taxes

(14,910)


(17,913)

Adjusted net income

$ 49,158


$ 244,829


ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE RECONCILIATION



Three months ended
March 31, 2024


Year ended
March 31, 2024

GAAP diluted net income per share

$ 0.02


$ 0.52

Add: Impact of litigation reserve

0.13


0.18

Add: Impact of earn-out recorded in connection with the sale of the MyFitnessPal platform

-


(0.11)

Add: Impact of commission expense in connection with the sale of the MyFitnessPal platform

-


-

Add: Impact of provision for income taxes

(0.04)


(0.05)

Adjusted diluted net income per share

$ 0.11


$ 0.54

ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME RECONCILIATION


(in millions)


Year Ending March 31, 2025



Low end of estimate


High end of estimate

GAAP income from operations


$ 50


$ 70

Add: Impact of restructuring and related impairment (1)


80


80

Adjusted income from operations


$ 130


$ 150


ADJUSTED DILUTED (LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE RECONCILIATION




Year Ending March 31, 2025



Low end of estimate


High end of estimate

GAAP diluted net income per share


$ 0.02


$ 0.05

Add: Impact of restructuring and related impairment, net of tax (1)


0.16


0.16

Adjusted diluted net income per share


$ 0.18


$ 0.21


(1) The estimated impact of the restructuring plan presented above assumes the mid-point of the Company's estimated range of restructuring and related charges, which is $70-$90 million.

Under Armour, Inc.

(Unaudited; in thousands)

The Company revised its prior period financial statements for accounting corrections to the Company's Consolidated Statements of Operations primarily related to cost of goods sold and selling, general and administrative expenses, as well as corresponding impacts to the Company's other Consolidated Financial Statements. The impact of these revisions was not material to the Company's previously filed financial statements. See Note 1 to the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements included in Part II, Item 8 of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2024, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company has elected to present certain revised quarterly financial information for fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2023 to reflect these corrections in the tables below.

SELECTED FISCAL 2024 and 2023 STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS DATA



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023


Three Months Ended
September 30, 2023


Three Months Ended
December 31, 2023


Three Months Ended
March 31, 2024


Fiscal 2024


% of Net
Revenues

Net revenues

$ 1,316,965


$ 1,566,674


$ 1,486,043


$ 1,332,197


$ 5,701,879


100.0 %

Cost of goods sold

704,792


816,615


817,618


732,601


3,071,626


53.9 %

Gross profit

612,173


750,059


668,425


599,596


2,630,253


46.1 %

Selling, general and administrative expenses

589,072


607,023


601,257


603,150


2,400,502


42.1 %

Income (loss) from operations

23,101


143,036


67,168


(3,554)


229,751


4.0 %

Interest income (expense), net

(1,626)


(373)


(211)


2,478


268


- %

Other income (expense), net

(6,060)


(6,104)


47,927


(3,708)


32,055


0.6 %

Income (loss) before income taxes

$ 15,415


$ 136,559


$ 114,884


$ (4,784)


$ 262,074


4.6 %















Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022


Three Months Ended
September 30, 2022


Three Months Ended
December 31, 2022


Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023


Fiscal 2023


% of Net
Revenues

Net revenues

$ 1,348,777


$ 1,574,296


$ 1,581,487


$ 1,398,605


$ 5,903,165


100.0 %

Cost of goods sold

720,860


860,799


884,563


793,112


3,259,334


55.2 %

Gross profit

627,917


713,497


696,924


605,493


2,643,831


44.8 %

Selling, general and administrative expenses

599,286


597,595


607,433


575,931


2,380,245


40.3 %

Income (loss) from operations

28,631


115,902


89,491


29,562


263,586


4.5 %

Interest income (expense), net

(6,005)


(3,555)


(1,615)


(1,651)


(12,826)


(0.2) %

Other income (expense), net

(14,241)


(5,771)


47,312


(10,204)


17,096


0.3 %

Income (loss) before income taxes

$ 8,385


$ 106,576


$ 135,188


$ 17,707


$ 267,856


4.5 %

Under Armour, Inc.

As of March 31, 2024, and 2023

COMPANY-OWNED & OPERATED DOOR COUNT




March 31,



2024


2023

Factory House


183


176

Brand House


17


18

North America total doors


200


194






Factory House


173


165

Brand House


67


80

International total doors


240


245






Factory House


356


341

Brand House


84


98

Total doors


440


439

SOURCE Under Armour, Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
