Under Armour, Inc.: Under Armour Reports Fourth Quarter And Full-year Fiscal 2024 Results; Provides Initial Fiscal 2025 Outlook

Company Also Announced a New $500 Million Share Repurchase Program
BALTIMORE, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) announced unaudited financial results for its fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2024, which ended March 31, 2024. The company reports its financial performance following accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This press release refers to "currency neutral" and "adjusted" amounts, which are non-GAAP financial measures described below under the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" paragraph.
"Amid a challenging retail environment in fiscal 2024 that included high inventories and a consistent drumbeat of promotions - we demonstrated disciplined expense control and delivered results that were aligned with our previous outlook," said Under Armour President and CEO Kevin Plank. "We also maintained a strong balance sheet, closing the year with a solid cash position and healthy inventory levels."
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Review
- Revenue was down 5 percent to $1.3 billion (down 5 percent currency neutral).
- North America revenue decreased 10 percent to $772 million, and international revenue increased 7 percent to $561 million (up 6 percent currency neutral). In the international business, revenue increased 10 percent in EMEA (up 7 percent currency neutral), 1 percent in Asia-Pacific (up 5 percent currency neutral), and 20 percent in Latin America (up 12 percent currency neutral).
- Wholesale revenue decreased 7 percent to $850 million, and direct-to-consumer revenue was flat at $455 million. Owned and operated store revenue increased 7 percent, and eCommerce revenue decreased 8 percent, representing 43 percent of the total direct-to-consumer business for the quarter.
- Apparel revenue decreased 1 percent to $877 million. Footwear revenue was down 11 percent to $338 million. Accessories revenue was down 7 percent to $89 million.
- Gross margin increased 170 basis points to 45.0 percent, driven primarily by supply chain benefits related to lower product and freight costs. This was partially offset by unfavorable foreign currency impacts and proactive inventory management actions, including increased promotional activities in our direct-to-consumer business.
- Selling, general & administrative expenses were up 5 percent to $603 million. Excluding a $58 million litigation reserve expense, adjusted selling, general & administrative expenses were down 5 percent to $546 million.
- Operating loss was $4 million. Adjusted operating income was $54 million.
- Net Income was $7 million. Adjusted net income was $49 million.
- Diluted earnings per share was $0.02. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.11.
- Inventory was down 19 percent to $958 million.
- At the end of the quarter, Cash and Cash Equivalents were $859 million, and no borrowings were outstanding under the company's $1.1 billion revolving credit facility.
Full Year Fiscal 2024 Review
- Revenue was down 3 percent to $5.7 billion (down 4 percent currency neutral).
- North America revenue decreased 8 percent to $3.5 billion, and international revenue increased 8 percent to $2.2 billion (up 7 percent currency neutral). Within the international business, revenue increased 9 percent in EMEA (up 6 percent currency neutral), 6 percent in Asia-Pacific (up 9 percent currency neutral), and 8 percent in Latin America (down 1 percent currency neutral).
- Wholesale revenue decreased 7 percent to $3.2 billion, and direct-to-consumer revenue increased 3 percent to $2.3 billion due to a 5 percent increase in owned and operated store revenue and a 1 percent increase in eCommerce revenue, which represented 41 percent of the total direct-to-consumer business for the year.
- Apparel revenue decreased 2 percent to $3.8 billion, footwear revenue decreased 5 percent to $1.4 billion, and accessories revenue declined 1 percent to $406 million.
- Gross margin increased 130 basis points to 46.1 percent, driven primarily by supply chain benefits related to lower freight and product costs. This was partially offset by proactive inventory management actions, including increased promotional activities in our direct-to-consumer business.
- Selling, general & administrative expenses were up 1 percent to $2.4 billion. Excluding an $80 million litigation reserve expense, adjusted selling, general & administrative expenses were down 2 percent to $2.3 billion.
- Operating income was $230 million. Excluding the company's litigation reserve expense, adjusted operating income was $310 million.
- Net Income was $232 million. Excluding a $50 million earn-out benefit in connection with the sale of the MyFitnessPal platform, the litigation reserve expense, and related tax impacts, adjusted net income was $245 million.
- Diluted earnings per share was $0.52. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.54.
Fiscal 2025 Restructuring Plan
To strengthen and support the company's financial and operational efficiencies, Under Armour's Board of Directors has approved a restructuring plan. In conjunction with this plan, the company expects to incur total estimated pre-tax restructuring and related charges of approximately $70 to $90 million, including:
- Up to $50 million in cash-related charges, consisting of approximately $15 million in employee severance and benefits costs, and $35 million related to various transformational initiatives, and
- Up to $40 million in non-cash charges comprised of approximately $7 million in employee severance and benefits costs and $33 million in facility, software and other asset-related charges and impairments.
Fiscal 2025 Outlook
"Due to a confluence of factors, including lower wholesale channel demand and inconsistent execution across our business, we are seizing this critical moment to make proactive decisions to build a premium positioning for our brand, which will pressure our top and bottom line in the near term," Plank continued. "Over the next 18 months, there is a significant opportunity to reconstitute Under Armour's brand strength through achieving more, by doing less and focusing on our core fundamentals: driving demand through better products and storytelling, running smarter plays like simplifying our operating model and elevating our consumer experience. In parallel, we're focused on cost management and implementing the strategies necessary to grow our brand and improve shareholder value as we move forward."
Key points related to Under Armour's fiscal 2025 outlook include:
- Revenue is expected to be down at a low-double-digit percentage rate. This includes an expected 15 to 17 percent decline in North America as the company works to meaningfully reset this business following years of heightened promotional activities, particularly in its DTC business and a low-single-digit percent decline in its international business due to more conservative macro consumer trends and actions to protect the brand strength it has built.
- Gross margin is expected to be up 75 to 100 basis points compared to the prior year, driven by a material reduction in promotional and discounting activities in the company's direct-to-consumer business and product costing benefits.
- Selling, general, and administrative expenses are expected to be down 2 to 4 percent.
- Operating income is expected to be $50 to $70 million. Excluding the mid-point of anticipated restructuring charges, adjusted operating income is expected to be $130 to $150 million.
- Diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $0.02 and $0.05. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $0.18 and $0.21.
- Capital expenditures are expected to be between $200 to $220 million.
Share Buyback Program
The company also announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $500 million of Under Armour's outstanding Class C common stock. Repurchases under this program may be made over the next three years through various methods, including accelerated share repurchase, open market, or privately negotiated transactions.
Conference Call and Webcast
Under Armour will hold its fourth quarter fiscal 2024 conference call today at approximately 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be webcast live at https://about.underarmour.com/investor-relations/financials and will be archived and available for replay about three hours after the live event.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
This press release refers to "currency neutral" and "adjusted" results, as well as "adjusted" forward-looking estimates of the company's results for its 2025 fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. Management believes this information is helpful to investors in comparing the company's results of operations period-over-period because it enhances visibility into its actual underlying results, excluding these impacts. Currency-neutral financial information is calculated to exclude changes in foreign currency exchange rates. References to adjusted financial measures exclude the effect of the company's litigation reserve expense, any gain or loss in connection with the sale of the MyFitnessPal platform, and the impact of the company's fiscal year 2025 restructuring plan and related charges and related tax effects. Management believes these adjustments are not core to the company's operations. The reconciliation of non-GAAP amounts to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated according to GAAP is presented in supplemental financial information furnished with this release. All per-share amounts are reported on a diluted basis. These supplemental non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation. They should be contemplated in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the company's reported results prepared per GAAP. Additionally, the company's non-GAAP financial information may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
About Under Armour, Inc.
Under Armour, Inc., headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, is a leading inventor, marketer, and distributor of branded athletic performance apparel, footwear, and accessories. Designed to empower human performance, Under Armour's innovative products and experiences are engineered to make athletes better. For further information, please visit http://about.underarmour.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts, such as statements regarding our share repurchase program, our future financial condition or results of operations, our prospects and strategies for future growth, potential restructuring efforts, including the scope of these restructuring efforts and the amount of potential charges and costs, the timing of these measures and the anticipated benefits of our restructuring plans, expectations regarding promotional activities, freight, product cost pressures, and foreign currency impacts, the impact of global economic conditions and inflation on our results of operations, our liquidity and use of capital resources, the development and introduction of new products, the implementation of our marketing and branding strategies, the future benefits and opportunities from significant investments, and the impact of litigation or other proceedings. In many cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "outlook," "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements in this press release reflect our current views about future events. They are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause events or our actual activities or results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future events, results, actions, activity levels, performance, or achievements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: changes in general economic or market conditions, including increasing inflation, that could affect overall consumer spending or our industry; increased competition causing us to lose market share or reduce the prices of our products or to increase our marketing efforts significantly; fluctuations in the costs of raw materials and commodities we use in our products and our supply chain (including labor); our ability to successfully execute our long-term strategies; our ability to effectively drive operational efficiency in our business; changes to the financial health of our customers; our ability to effectively develop and launch new, innovative and updated products; our ability to accurately forecast consumer shopping and engagement preferences and consumer demand for our products and manage our inventory in response to changing demands; our ability to successfully execute any potential restructuring plans and realize their expected benefits; loss of key customers, suppliers or manufacturers; our ability to further expand our business globally and to drive brand awareness and consumer acceptance of our products in other countries; our ability to manage the increasingly complex operations of our global business; the impact of global events beyond our control, including military conflicts; the impact of global or regional public health emergencies on our industry and our business, financial condition and results of operations, including impacts on the global supply chain; our ability to successfully manage or realize expected results from significant transactions and investments; our ability to effectively market and maintain a positive brand image; our ability to attract key talent and retain the services of our senior management and other key employees; our ability to effectively meet regulatory requirements and stakeholder expectations with respect to sustainability and social matters; the availability, integration and effective operation of information systems and other technology, as well as any potential interruption of such systems or technology; any disruptions, delays or deficiencies in the design, implementation or application of our global operating and financial reporting information technology system; our ability to access capital and financing required to manage our business on terms acceptable to us; our ability to accurately anticipate and respond to seasonal or quarterly fluctuations in our operating results; risks related to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; our ability to comply with existing trade and other regulations, and the potential impact of new trade, tariff and tax regulations on our profitability; risks related to data security or privacy breaches; and our potential exposure to and the financial impact of litigation and other proceedings. The forward-looking statements here reflect our views and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect unanticipated events.
The Company revised its prior period financial statements for accounting corrections to the Company's Consolidated Statements of Operations primarily related to cost of goods sold and selling, general and administrative expenses, as well as corresponding impacts to the Company's other Consolidated Financial Statements. The impacts of these revisions were not material to the Company's previously filed financial statements. These revisions relate to a number of immaterial corrections that were identified by management and when accumulated, required a correction to the Company's previously filed financial statements. Information presented in the tables below as of March 31, 2023, for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and for the year ended March 31, 2023 has been revised to reflect these corrections. See Note 1 to the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements included in Part II, Item 8 of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2024, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of these corrections, the Company is currently assessing the nature of deficiencies in its internal control over financial reporting.
Under Armour, Inc.
For the Three Months and Year Ended March 31, 2024, and 2023
(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATION
Three Months Ended March 31,
Year Ended March 31,
in '000s
2024
% of Net
2023
% of Net
2024
% of Net
2023
% of Net
Net revenues
$ 1,332,197
100.0 %
$ 1,398,605
100.0 %
$ 5,701,879
100.0 %
$ 5,903,165
100.0 %
Cost of goods sold
732,601
55.0 %
793,112
56.7 %
3,071,626
53.9 %
3,259,334
55.2 %
Gross profit
599,596
45.0 %
605,493
43.3 %
2,630,253
46.1 %
2,643,831
44.8 %
Selling, general and administrative expenses
603,150
45.3 %
575,931
41.2 %
2,400,502
42.1 %
2,380,245
40.3 %
Income (loss) from operations
(3,554)
(0.3) %
29,562
2.1 %
229,751
4.0 %
263,586
4.5 %
Interest income (expense), net
2,478
0.2 %
(1,651)
(0.1) %
268
- %
(12,826)
(0.2) %
Other income (expense), net
(3,708)
(0.3) %
(10,204)
(0.7) %
32,055
0.6 %
17,096
0.3 %
Income (loss) before income taxes
(4,784)
(0.4) %
17,707
1.3 %
262,074
4.6 %
267,856
4.5 %
Income tax expense (benefit)
(11,327)
(0.9) %
(153,171)
(11.0) %
30,006
0.5 %
(108,645)
(1.8) %
Income (loss) from equity method investments
25
- %
(308)
- %
(26)
- %
(2,042)
- %
Net income (loss)
$ 6,568
0.5 %
$ 170,570
12.2 %
$ 232,042
4.1 %
$ 374,459
6.3 %
Basic net income (loss) per share of Class A, B and C
$ 0.02
$ 0.38
$ 0.53
$ 0.83
Diluted net income (loss) per share of Class A, B and C
$ 0.02
$ 0.38
$ 0.52
$ 0.81
Weighted average common shares outstanding Class A, B and C common stock
Basic
435,582
444,052
440,324
451,426
Diluted
447,385
454,652
451,011
461,509
Under Armour, Inc.
For the Three Months and Year Ended March 31, 2024, and 2023
(Unaudited; in thousands)
NET REVENUES BY SEGMENT
Three Months Ended March 31,
Year Ended March 31,
in '000s
2024
2023
% Change
2024
2023
% Change
North America
$ 771,870
$ 861,869
(10.4) %
$ 3,505,167
$ 3,820,522
(8.3) %
EMEA
284,134
259,514
9.5 %
1,081,915
992,624
9.0 %
Asia-Pacific
226,704
224,923
0.8 %
873,019
825,338
5.8 %
Latin America
50,241
41,806
20.2 %
229,481
213,215
7.6 %
Corporate Other (1)
(752)
10,493
(107.2) %
12,297
51,466
(76.1) %
Total net revenues
$ 1,332,197
$ 1,398,605
(4.7) %
$ 5,701,879
$ 5,903,165
(3.4) %
NET REVENUES BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
Three Months Ended March 31,
Year Ended March 31,
in '000s
2024
2023
% Change
2024
2023
% Change
Wholesale
$ 849,805
$ 908,505
(6.5) %
$ 3,243,187
$ 3,468,126
(6.5) %
Direct-to-consumer
454,690
453,853
0.2 %
2,335,154
2,266,827
3.0 %
Net Sales
1,304,495
1,362,358
(4.2) %
5,578,341
5,734,953
(2.7) %
License revenues
28,454
25,754
10.5 %
111,241
116,746
(4.7) %
Corporate Other (1)
(752)
10,493
(107.2) %
12,297
51,466
(76.1) %
Total net revenues
$ 1,332,197
$ 1,398,605
(4.7) %
$ 5,701,879
$ 5,903,165
(3.4) %
NET REVENUES BY PRODUCT CATEGORY
Three Months Ended March 31,
Year Ended March 31,
in '000s
2024
2023
% Change
2024
2023
% Change
Apparel
$ 877,347
$ 888,920
(1.3) %
$ 3,789,016
$ 3,871,167
(2.1) %
Footwear
337,738
377,740
(10.6) %
1,383,610
1,455,265
(4.9) %
Accessories
89,410
95,698
(6.6) %
405,715
408,521
(0.7) %
Net Sales
1,304,495
1,362,358
(4.2) %
5,578,341
5,734,953
(2.7) %
Licensing revenues
28,454
25,754
10.5 %
111,241
116,746
(4.7) %
Corporate Other (1)
(752)
10,493
(107.2) %
12,297
51,466
(76.1) %
Total net revenues
$ 1,332,197
$ 1,398,605
(4.7) %
$ 5,701,879
$ 5,903,165
(3.4) %
(1) Corporate Other primarily includes net revenues from foreign currency hedge gains and losses generated by entities within the Company's operating segments but managed through the Company's central foreign exchange risk management program, as well as subscription revenues from the Company's MapMyRun and MapMyRide platforms (collectively "MMR") and revenue from other digital business opportunities.
Under Armour, Inc.
For the Three Months and Year Ended March 31, 2024, and 2023
(Unaudited; in thousands)
INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT
Three Months Ended March 31,
Year Ended March 31,
in '000s
2024
% of Net
2023
% of Net
2024
% of Net
2023
% of Net
North America
$ 139,841
18.1 %
$ 131,135
15.2 %
$ 677,882
19.3 %
$ 714,656
18.7 %
EMEA
58,467
20.6 %
27,138
10.5 %
176,205
16.3 %
112,161
11.3 %
Asia-Pacific
33,630
14.8 %
23,386
10.4 %
119,650
13.7 %
100,276
12.1 %
Latin America
5,642
11.2 %
4,271
10.2 %
38,401
16.7 %
23,487
11.0 %
Corporate Other (2)
(241,134)
NM
(156,368)
NM
(782,387)
NM
(686,994)
NM
Income (loss) from operations
$ (3,554)
(0.3) %
$ 29,562
2.1 %
$ 229,751
4.0 %
$ 263,586
4.5 %
(1) The percentage of operating income (loss) is calculated based on total segment net revenues. The operating income (loss) percentage for Corporate Other is not presented as a meaningful metric (NM).
(2) Corporate Other primarily includes net revenues from foreign currency hedge gains and losses generated by entities within the Company's operating segments but managed through the Company's central foreign exchange risk management program, as well as subscription revenues from the Company's MapMyRun and MapMyRide platforms (collectively "MMR") and revenue from other digital business opportunities. Corporate Other also includes expenses related to the Company's central supporting functions.
Under Armour, Inc.
As of March 31, 2024, and March 31, 2023
(Unaudited; in thousands)
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
in '000s
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 858,691
$ 710,929
Accounts receivable, net
757,339
758,564
Inventories
958,495
1,185,657
Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net
289,157
293,334
Total current assets
2,863,682
2,948,484
Property and equipment, net
664,503
644,834
Operating lease right-of-use assets
434,699
489,306
Goodwill
478,302
481,992
Intangible assets, net
7,000
8,940
Deferred income taxes
221,033
186,908
Other long-term assets
91,515
67,089
Total assets
$ 4,760,734
$ 4,827,553
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current maturities of long-term debt
$ 80,919
$ -
Accounts payable
483,731
648,486
Accrued expenses
287,853
366,530
Customer refund liabilities
139,283
160,533
Operating lease liabilities
139,331
140,990
Other current liabilities
34,344
42,744
Total current liabilities
1,165,461
1,359,283
Long-term debt, net of current maturities
594,873
674,478
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
627,665
705,713
Other long-term liabilities
219,449
121,932
Total liabilities
2,607,448
2,861,406
Total stockholders' equity
2,153,286
1,966,147
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 4,760,734
$ 4,827,553
Under Armour, Inc.
For the Years Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
(Unaudited; in thousands)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
in '000s
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income (loss)
$ 232,042
$ 374,459
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
142,590
135,456
Unrealized foreign currency exchange rate (gain) loss
16,080
(8,463)
Loss on disposal of property and equipment
1,623
2,616
Non-cash restructuring and impairment charges
6,179
1,959
Amortization of bond premium and debt issuance costs
2,034
2,192
Stock-based compensation
42,998
36,811
Deferred income taxes
(23,693)
(153,143)
Changes in reserves and allowances
13,612
11,696
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(3,906)
(60,910)
Inventories
216,484
(368,992)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(29,060)
(37,907)
Other non-current assets
34,920
(60,944)
Accounts payable
(197,887)
76,280
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
(18,267)
(9,388)
Customer refund liability
(21,427)
851
Income taxes payable and receivable
(60,352)
17,541
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
353,970
(39,886)
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment
(150,333)
(158,066)
Sale of MyFitnessPal platform
45,000
35,000
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(105,333)
(123,066)
Cash flows from financing activities
Common shares repurchased
(75,000)
(125,000)
Employee taxes paid for shares withheld for income taxes
(6,163)
(5,151)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options and other stock issuances
3,193
3,776
Payments of debt financing costs
(720)
-
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(78,690)
(126,375)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(19,775)
(5,315)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
150,172
(294,642)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
Beginning of period
726,745
1,021,387
End of period
$ 876,917
$ 726,745
CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH (DECLINE) RECONCILIATION
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Total Net Revenue
Net revenue growth - GAAP
(4.7) %
(3.4) %
Foreign exchange impact
(0.2) %
(0.2) %
Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP
(4.9) %
(3.6) %
North America
Net revenue growth - GAAP
(10.4) %
(8.3) %
Foreign exchange impact
(0.1) %
0.3 %
Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP
(10.5) %
(8.0) %
EMEA
Net revenue growth - GAAP
9.5 %
9.0 %
Foreign exchange impact
(2.4) %
(3.3) %
Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP
7.1 %
5.7 %
Asia-Pacific
Net revenue growth - GAAP
0.8 %
5.8 %
Foreign exchange impact
3.7 %
3.5 %
Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP
4.5 %
9.3 %
Latin America
Net revenue growth - GAAP
20.2 %
7.6 %
Foreign exchange impact
(8.7) %
(8.6) %
Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP
11.5 %
(1.0) %
Total International
Net revenue growth - GAAP
6.6 %
7.5 %
Foreign exchange impact
(0.3) %
(1.0) %
Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP
6.3 %
6.5 %
ADJUSTED SELLING GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
in '000s
Three months ended
Year ended
GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses
$ 603,150
$ 2,400,502
Add: Impact of litigation reserve
(57,500)
(80,000)
Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses
$ 545,650
$ 2,320,502
ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) RECONCILIATION
in '000s
Three months ended
Year ended
GAAP income from operations
$ (3,554)
$ 229,751
Add: Impact of litigation reserve
57,500
80,000
Adjusted income from operations
$ 53,946
$ 309,751
ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) RECONCILIATION
in '000s
Three months ended
Year ended
GAAP net income
$ 6,568
$ 232,042
Add: Impact of litigation reserve
57,500
80,000
Add: Impact of earn-out recorded in connection with the sale of the MyFitnessPal platform
-
(50,000)
Add: Impact of commission expense in connection with the sale of the MyFitnessPal platform
-
700
Add: Impact of provision for income taxes
(14,910)
(17,913)
Adjusted net income
$ 49,158
$ 244,829
ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE RECONCILIATION
Three months ended
Year ended
GAAP diluted net income per share
$ 0.02
$ 0.52
Add: Impact of litigation reserve
0.13
0.18
Add: Impact of earn-out recorded in connection with the sale of the MyFitnessPal platform
-
(0.11)
Add: Impact of commission expense in connection with the sale of the MyFitnessPal platform
-
-
Add: Impact of provision for income taxes
(0.04)
(0.05)
Adjusted diluted net income per share
$ 0.11
$ 0.54
ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME RECONCILIATION
(in millions)
Year Ending March 31, 2025
Low end of estimate
High end of estimate
GAAP income from operations
$ 50
$ 70
Add: Impact of restructuring and related impairment (1)
80
80
Adjusted income from operations
$ 130
$ 150
ADJUSTED DILUTED (LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE RECONCILIATION
Year Ending March 31, 2025
Low end of estimate
High end of estimate
GAAP diluted net income per share
$ 0.02
$ 0.05
Add: Impact of restructuring and related impairment, net of tax (1)
0.16
0.16
Adjusted diluted net income per share
$ 0.18
$ 0.21
(1) The estimated impact of the restructuring plan presented above assumes the mid-point of the Company's estimated range of restructuring and related charges, which is $70-$90 million.
Under Armour, Inc.
(Unaudited; in thousands)
The Company revised its prior period financial statements for accounting corrections to the Company's Consolidated Statements of Operations primarily related to cost of goods sold and selling, general and administrative expenses, as well as corresponding impacts to the Company's other Consolidated Financial Statements. The impact of these revisions was not material to the Company's previously filed financial statements. See Note 1 to the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements included in Part II, Item 8 of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2024, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company has elected to present certain revised quarterly financial information for fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2023 to reflect these corrections in the tables below.
SELECTED FISCAL 2024 and 2023 STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS DATA
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2023
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Fiscal 2024
% of Net
Net revenues
$ 1,316,965
$ 1,566,674
$ 1,486,043
$ 1,332,197
$ 5,701,879
100.0 %
Cost of goods sold
704,792
816,615
817,618
732,601
3,071,626
53.9 %
Gross profit
612,173
750,059
668,425
599,596
2,630,253
46.1 %
Selling, general and administrative expenses
589,072
607,023
601,257
603,150
2,400,502
42.1 %
Income (loss) from operations
23,101
143,036
67,168
(3,554)
229,751
4.0 %
Interest income (expense), net
(1,626)
(373)
(211)
2,478
268
- %
Other income (expense), net
(6,060)
(6,104)
47,927
(3,708)
32,055
0.6 %
Income (loss) before income taxes
$ 15,415
$ 136,559
$ 114,884
$ (4,784)
$ 262,074
4.6 %
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2022
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Fiscal 2023
% of Net
Net revenues
$ 1,348,777
$ 1,574,296
$ 1,581,487
$ 1,398,605
$ 5,903,165
100.0 %
Cost of goods sold
720,860
860,799
884,563
793,112
3,259,334
55.2 %
Gross profit
627,917
713,497
696,924
605,493
2,643,831
44.8 %
Selling, general and administrative expenses
599,286
597,595
607,433
575,931
2,380,245
40.3 %
Income (loss) from operations
28,631
115,902
89,491
29,562
263,586
4.5 %
Interest income (expense), net
(6,005)
(3,555)
(1,615)
(1,651)
(12,826)
(0.2) %
Other income (expense), net
(14,241)
(5,771)
47,312
(10,204)
17,096
0.3 %
Income (loss) before income taxes
$ 8,385
$ 106,576
$ 135,188
$ 17,707
$ 267,856
4.5 %
Under Armour, Inc.
As of March 31, 2024, and 2023
COMPANY-OWNED & OPERATED DOOR COUNT
March 31,
2024
2023
Factory House
183
176
Brand House
17
18
North America total doors
200
194
Factory House
173
165
Brand House
67
80
International total doors
240
245
Factory House
356
341
Brand House
84
98
Total doors
440
439
SOURCE Under Armour, Inc.