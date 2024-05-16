Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Ionis and Biogen Announce Topline Phase 1/2 Study Results of Investigational Drug in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

Development of BIIB105, an investigational antisense oligonucleotide for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), will be discontinued based on data from the Phase 1/2 ALSpire study

Biogen and Ionis continue their long-standing commitment to developing therapies for ALS given the devastating impact of this progressive, fatal neurodegenerative condition

CARLSBAD, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) and Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) announced the decision to terminate development of BIIB105 (ION541) an investigational antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) based on topline results from the Phase 1/2 ALSpire study. BIIB105 was designed to reduce expression of ataxin-2 (ATXN2) protein and demonstrated statistically significant cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) ATXN2 protein reductions in the study. However, over the 6-month placebo-controlled period, treatment with BIIB105 did not result in a reduction in levels of plasma neurofilament light chain (NfL), a marker of neurodegeneration and neuronal damage. Additionally, BIIB105 did not demonstrate an impact on clinical outcome measures of function, breathing and strength.

"While BIIB105 lowered ATXN2 protein, it did not reduce neurofilament, which gives us confidence that BIIB105 did not slow the disease process," said Stephanie Fradette, Pharm.D., Head of the Neuromuscular Development Unit at Biogen. "We are deeply grateful for the contributions of the study participants and remain committed to developing treatments that can meaningfully change the disease trajectory for people living with ALS."

"We are very appreciative of the people with ALS and investigators who participated in this study and were critical to advancing our scientific understanding of ALS," said Frank Bennett, Ph.D., executive vice president and chief scientific officer of Ionis. "Ionis continues to be committed to the ALS community and is advancing our Phase 3 ulefnersen program for people with the genetic form of the disease known as FUS-ALS."

Longer-term biomarker and efficacy data from the open-label-extension were similar to those seen during the 6-month placebo-controlled treatment period, with sustained reductions in ATXN2 but no impact on NfL or clinical outcome measures over 40+ weeks of follow up. No evidence of benefit was observed in any subgroup evaluated, including those participants with a Poly-CAG expansion in the ATXN2 gene.

The Phase 1/2 study was a randomized, placebo-controlled, dose-escalating trial to evaluate BIIB105 administered intrathecally to adults (n=99) with ALS. Participants were randomized to receive BIIB105 or placebo (3:1 or 2:1 ratio) for 3 to 6 months. Participants who completed the placebo-controlled period were eligible to enroll in the open-label extension.

During the 6-month placebo-controlled portion of the study, the most common adverse events (AEs) in BIIB105 treated participants were procedural pain, headache and fall. AEs leading to study discontinuation were higher in the BIIB105 group (8.3%) compared with the placebo group (3.6%).

Analyses of data from the study are ongoing to further understanding of the underlying disease process and effects of BIIB105. The companies will present the BIIB105 Phase 1/2 data at the upcoming European Network to Cure ALS (ENCALS) meeting in Stockholm, Sweden in June.

About Ionis' Neurology Franchise

Biogen's Continuous Commitment to ALS

