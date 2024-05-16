Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Result of AGM and Final Dividend

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 16

Global Opportunities Trust plc

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Result of Annual General Meeting / Final Dividend

Following the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the Company held earlier today, 16 May 2024, the Board is pleased to announce that all ordinary and special resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM were duly passed.

Details of the number of proxy votes cast for, against and withheld on the resolutions will be published on the Company's website at www.globalopportunitiestrust.com.

Resolution 3 proposed the payment of a final dividend of 5.0p per Ordinary share in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2023. The dividend will be paid on 31 May 2024 to those shareholders on the register at close of business on 3 May 2024. The ex-dividend date is 2 May 2024.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed under Special Business at the AGM will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further information please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone: 0131 378 0500