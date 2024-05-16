IDenta Corp.: IDenta Corp Reports Blowout First Quarter 2024 Results with Strong Increased in all Categories

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IDenta Corp. (OTCQB: IDTA) is a worldwide leader in the development of Field Detection and Home Diagnostic Testing Kits for Narcotics, Explosives and Unique Forensic Products in Homeland Security and Consumer Markets. Today IDenta Corp reported its 2024 first quarter financial statement and shows a dramatic improvement in all aspects.

Mr. Amichai Glattstein, Chief Executive Officer, commented: " We continue to distribute our products, expand our customers and optimize our production. The company collaborates with a variety of companies in order to increase activity and sales. Our goal was and will continue to be a better future for the world".

Highlights of the First Quarter of 2024 compared to the First Quarter of 2023:

Revenues for the first quarter of 2024 were $428,346 compared to revenues of $231,623 in the first quarter of 2023.

Gross profit increased to $354,118 in the first quarter of 2024 compared to gross profit of $179,482 in the first quarter of 2023.

Operating profit is $176,067 in the first quarter of 2024 compared to ($45,375) in the first quarter of 2023.

Net profit for the first quarter of 2024 was $171,010 compared to net profit of ($25,554) in the first quarter of 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents increased to $336,192 for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $264,294 for the first quarter of 2023.

About IDenta Corp.

IDenta Corp. is a global leader in the development and supply of Field Detection and Home Diagnostics Testing Kits for Drugs & Explosives and Unique Forensic Products in the Homeland Security and Consumer Markets. IDenta develops, manufactures and distributes revolutionary products for both the professional Law and Retail markets which consistently pass the highest qualifications and testing procedures of law enforcement and security agencies around the world.

