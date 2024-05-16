Nominations Open for American Marketing Association Chicago's 2024 'Marketer of the Year' Award

Award recognizes outstanding leaders in marketing, branding, and communications

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2024 / American Marketing Association Chicago ( AMA Chicago ), the largest chapter in AMA's North American network, announces the open nomination period for its annual " Marketer of the Year " award. The award was launched in 2022 to recognize the wide range of talent in Chicago's marketing industry, and garner additional awareness for marketing as a driver of business growth and success. Marketers who live in the Chicagoland area are eligible to nominate themselves, colleagues, clients, or peers who currently work in the marketing department of a business and have made notable contributions to the field. Nominees do not need to be current members of the Association.

AMA Chicago's Marketer of the Year Award

Nominations are open for the 2024 Marketer of the Year Award which recognizes talent in Chicago's marketing industry.

"The Marketer of the Year Award celebrates marketing as a profession and honors Chicago's marketing leaders who have gone above and beyond," said Chris McGuire, president of AMA Chicago. "In addition to marketing acumen, we're looking for people who utilized ingenuity, strategic thinking, and creativity to elevate their brands and businesses."

The 2024 Marketer of the Year honoree will be recognized for their strategy, results, vision, and leadership in marketing. Examples include: marketers who have evolved a brand and changed how consumers view them; marketers who made headlines and built engagement and awareness of their brand; marketers who led a successful brand or product pivot; and marketers whose specific campaigns yielded remarkable results. Nominees must be based in the Chicagoland area for at least 12 months, but their employer can be headquartered anywhere. Professionals whose job responsibilities are focused on the branding, marketing, and communications aspects of their company's brand are eligible.

Chris Duncan, Vice President of Consumer Insight and Digital Marketing at Claire's , received the award in 2023. Chris has more than 20 years of executive level experience across marketing disciplines. He and his team were instrumental in driving Claire's brand leadership and competitive position, even in a crowded accessories category with an evolving distribution model.

AMA Chicago encourages people to nominate their colleagues, direct reports, and managers. Agency employees are encouraged to nominate members of their clients' marketing department or campaign leaders. Self-nominations are encouraged and welcome. For guidance on submissions, visit the AMA Chicago website to read " Marketing Awards: Build a Culture of Recognition by Rewarding High-Achieving Team Members ," the article outlines the benefits of marketing awards and steps on creating a knock-out application.

Entries are $125 each and must be submitted by July 31, 2024. The award will be presented to the winner at AMA Chicago's CMO Forum on October 3rd. For more information on the award or to learn more about the AMA Chicago chapter, visit AMAChicago.org .

About American Marketing Association Chicago

AMA Chicago, the largest professional chapter in the American Marketing Association's North American network. AMA Chicago provides ongoing development opportunities for Chicagoland marketers to expand knowledge, improve skills, and grow careers through access to innovative marketing thought leaders and cutting-edge programming. Marketers from agencies, brands, small businesses, non-profit organizations, and consultancies are invited to join AMA Chicago to connect with marketers from every industry and skill set. Visit amachicago.org to learn more and join.

Contact Information:

Karolyn Raphael

PR for American Marketing Association Chicago

karolyn@wingermarketing.com

312-494-0422

Bonnie Massa

Executive Director AMA Chicago

executivedirector@chicagoama.org

SOURCE: American Marketing Association Chicago

View the original press release on newswire.com.