

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania has become the 40th nation to join NASA and the international coalition in pursuit of safer space exploration by signing the Artemis Accords.



Minister of Economy and Innovation Ausrine Armonaite signed the Accords for Lithuania with U.S. Ambassador Kara C. McDonald as witnes at a ceremony held in Vilnius, Lithuania.



The Artemis Accords were established in 2020 by eight countries to set out a practical set of principles to guide space exploration.



Lithuania joins 39 other nations - Angola, Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Colombia, Czech Republic, Ecuador, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Poland, the Republic of Korea, Romania, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Uruguay - in affirming the Accords' principles for sustainable civil space activity.



