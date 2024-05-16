Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company") today purchased 15,000 of its own Ordinary shares at an average price of 4,777.67 pence per share, to be held in Treasury.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any Ordinary shares held in Treasury and should use the figure 21,477,727 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest, in the Company.