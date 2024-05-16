Hardman & Co Research

Hardman & Co Research on ICG Enterprise Trust (ICGT): FY'24 portfolio companies performing strongly The key message from ICGT's FY'24 results (to January) is the continued strength of the operating companies, which keep delivering mid-teen EBITDA growth. Despite challenging markets, margins have widened, which should help allay some concerns over the impact of the higher-rate environment. Target returns are "broadly unchanged". FY'24 saw about half the usual investment and realisation activity (and fewer realisations saw less NAV uplift on exit). A degree of volatility is to be expected, and the five- and 10-year total annualised NAV per share return (14.6% and 13.2%, respectively) are a better reflection of what investors are getting from the defensive growth strategy. ICGT has a balanced capital return policy.

