Ipsos accelerates its digitisation of data collection in India with the acquisition of Crownit

Paris, May 16, 2024 -Ipsos, one of the world's leading market research companies, announces the acquisition of Crownit. This company provides a mobile and online panel and data collection platform, giving access to India's largest community of consumers across 40 cities.

Crownit's mobile-first strategy empowers Ipsos to digitize a large part of its offline research capabilities, leveraging India's increasing mobile penetration to reach a broader spectrum of socioeconomic groups. This approach enhances digital sample representativeness, resulting in faster, high-quality data collection and improved efficiency.

Ben Page, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos, commented: "This acquisition marks a significant step in expanding Ipsos India's data collection capabilities, by shifting from traditional offline methods to a more agile and efficient online approach, and by improving data quality and security. It supports our growth in India, enabling us to reach a wider audience and to gather more robust insights for our clients."

Sameer Grover, Chief Executive Officer of Crownit, added: "Joining the Ipsos family is an important milestone for our company. We are excited to leverage our mobile-first platform and expertise to enhance Ipsos' data collection capabilities and support their vision of the future of market research in India. We are excited to serve our clients with combined strengths of Ipsos and Crownit".

Crownit's end-to-end ecosystem streamlines data collection processes, while advanced features will provide Ipsos with a competitive edge in the market research industry locally.

Finally, this acquisition complements Ipsos' existing online panel, iSay, by increasing online reach and representation in India. It will provide clients with access to a more diverse and representative pool of respondents, ultimately leading to richer and more actionable market intelligence.

