Senso New York LLC: Senso & Moooi: Introducing a New Haven for Design Enthusiasts in New York City

Showcasing Sustainable Luxury: Senso and Moooi Unite in NYC's Design Week

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2024 / In a landmark collaboration, Senso, a leader in recyclable flooring and innovative seamless surfaces, and Moooi, the Dutch powerhouse of exclusive, daring design furniture, are thrilled to announce the opening of a new joint creative space at 36 E 31st St., New York, NY 10016. This venture is set to debut during the highly anticipated NYCxDesign and in partnership with ICFF, bringing a fresh concept to luxury interior design.





Senso Logo

A Fusion of Vision and Innovation

Located in the heart of New York, the new showroom is not just a place to shop; it's a breeding ground for creativity, offering design professionals and luxury consumers a unique space to explore, imagine, and collaborate. Drawing inspiration from a similar initiative being launched in Los Angeles, this venue promises an immersive experience where ideas flourish in a cohabitating space designed for the community of interior designers, architects, and design enthusiasts.

"Our mission at Moooi has always been to foster love through design," said Marcel Wanders, co-founder of Moooi. "This new space will serve as an exposé for designers to dream big and create without limits, surrounded by beauty and inspired by innovation."

Senso, recently featured in prestigious publications such as Dezeen, Frame, and the LA Times, has consistently pushed the boundaries of what's possible in the realm of sustainable seamless flooring. "Our products are more than just surfaces; they are the foundation of a space," explained David Bols, founder of Senso. "By joining forces with Moooi, we're setting the stage for inspiration in interior design, combining sustainable materials with extraordinary aesthetics."

Exclusive Launch Event

To celebrate this groundbreaking collaboration, Senso, Moooi, and ICFF are hosting an exclusive launch party on Friday, May 17, coinciding with NYCxDesign. This event will not only showcase the new space but also highlight the synergies between these two pioneering brands. Attendees will get a first look at innovative products and creative installations that exemplify the union of functionality and art, featuring Senso's Super Quartz product line prominently.

https://www.moooi.com/us/story/icff-openingparty

About Senso

Since 2004, Senso has been renowned for its commitment to sustainable and recyclable materials, offering natural poured flooring solutions that are seamless, sustainable, and innovative. With a focus on creating harmonious environments, Senso's products are designed to inspire and transform living spaces. For more information, visit senso.com.

About Moooi

Founded in 2001 by Marcel Wanders and Casper Vissers, Moooi is synonymous with original, provocative, and exquisite design. With a commitment to innovation and the extraordinary, Moooi creates interiors decorated with an inspiring variety of patterns and colors to embrace any kind of space. For more information, visit moooi.com.

Contact Information

Rodolfo Saravia

Digital Marketing Manager

rodolfo@senso.com

3102726947

