Miami Lakes, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2024) - Xima Software, a leading contact center solutions provider, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with RingLogix, a prominent business communications solution provider in the telecommunications industry. This partnership marks a significant step forward in delivering cutting-edge contact center technology to small and medium-sized organizations.

Through this partnership, RingLogix will now offer Xima Software's industry-leading contact center solutions to its partners. This collaboration aims to provide businesses with access to a modern cloud contact center solution that is both powerful and affordable.

"We are thrilled to partner with RingLogix to bring our contact center solutions to even more organizations," said Nate Thatcher, CEO of Xima Software. "RingLogix's extensive network and commitment to customer satisfaction make them an ideal partner for us. Together, we are dedicated to providing the best and most affordable contact center solution in the market."

RingLogix partners will benefit from Xima Software's feature-rich contact center software, which includes advanced analytics, real-time monitoring, and customizable reporting tools. With Xima's solutions, organizations can enhance customer service, streamline operations, and drive business growth.

"We are excited to add Xima Software's innovative contact center solutions to our product portfolio," said Wayne Landt, Vice President of Partner Operations at RingLogix. "This partnership allows us to offer our partners a well-integrated solution that meets the contact center needs of their customers. We look forward to working closely with Xima to deliver exceptional value to our customers and partners."

The partnership between Xima Software and RingLogix underscores their shared commitment to empowering organizations with state-of-the-art contact center technology.

About Xima Software:

Xima Software is a leading provider of contact center solutions, offering feature-rich software designed to enhance customer service and streamline operations. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Xima Software empowers organizations to deliver exceptional customer experiences.

About RingLogix:

RingLogix is a leading provider of quote to cash software for the delivery of white label VoIP & UCaaS solutions, empowering MSPs to offer reliable, feature-rich communication services. With a focus on innovation and exceptional customer experience, RingLogix offers a comprehensive suite of software solutions that drive growth and success for MSPs in the telecommunications industry.

