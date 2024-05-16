

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A study by doctors at the Veterans Affairs St Louis Health Care System in Missouri found that Covid is still a more serious threat than last winter's flu.



For the study, the researchers analyzed health data from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to check how many patients were diagnosed with COVID-19 or flu between October 1, 2023, and March 27, 2024, across the nation.



Later, they followed 2,647 flu patients and 8,625 Covid patients for 30 days, until March 31, 2024, or their death.



After 30 days, researchers noted that Covid patients had a death rate of 5.7 percent, whereas flu patients had a 4.24 percent rate of death.



Also, the findings, published in JAMA, revealed that patients with Covid had a 35 percent higher risk of dying within 30 days than influenza patients.



Based on the hospitalized data, the research showed that Covid posed a 60 percent higher mortality risk than flu during the 2022-23 period.



However, the death rate due to Covid declined to 5.7 percent in that period from last year's 6 percent, indicating that patients might have developed stronger immunity.



'We did the 2024 Covid-versus-flu rematch thinking that we may find that risk of death in Covid may have sufficiently declined to become equal with the risk of death from flu,' Ziyad Al-Aly, one of the researchers, told Bloomberg. 'But the reality remains that Covid carries a higher risk of death than the flu.'



'Overall, I think this means that we still need to take Covid seriously,' Al-Aly concluded. 'Trivializing it as an inconsequential 'cold', as we often hear, doesn't mesh or align with reality.'



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken