DJ Travis Perkins: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest 16-May-2024 / 17:10 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BK9RKT01 Issuer Name TRAVIS PERKINS PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification Other Comments Updated calculation methodology for cash equity positions held in trading books for client facilitation purposes. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Bank of America Corporation City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) US 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 14-May-2024 6. Date on which Issuer notified 16-May-2024 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % . % of voting rights of voting rights through Total of both in % (8.A Total number of voting attached to shares financial instruments + 8.B) rights held in issuer (total of 8.A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Resulting situation on the date on which 0.001369 1.887063 1.888432 4013095 threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if 2.778493 4.585612 7.364105 applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if Number of direct voting rights Number of indirect voting % of direct voting rights % of indirect voting rights possible) (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) 2910 0.001369 US89455F3073 Sub 2910 0.001369% Total 8.A

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Number of voting rights that Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period may be acquired if the % of voting rights instrument is exercised/ converted 16/05/2024 200000 0.094114 Physical Swap N/A Sub 200000 0.094114% Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights 05/06/2024 Cash 1243000 0.584915 Swaps N/A 19/07/2024 Cash 287000 0.135053 Swaps N/A 31/07/2024 Cash 208053 0.097903 Swaps N/A 19/08/2024 Cash 141892 0.066770 Swaps N/A 23/01/2025 Cash 8349 0.003929 Swaps N/A 21/02/2025 Cash 272000 0.127994 Swaps N/A 02/04/2025 Cash 322000 0.151523 Swaps N/A 22/04/2025 Cash 284000 0.133641 Swaps N/A 02/05/2025 Cash 901000 0.423981 Swaps N/A 26/05/2026 Cash 142891 0.067240 Swaps N/A Sub 3810185 1.792949% Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it Total of both if it equals or Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals equals or is higher than the is higher than the notifiable or is higher than the notifiable threshold threshold notifiable threshold Bank of America Corporation Bank of America, National Association Bank of America Corporation U.S. Trust Co of Delaware Bank of America Corporation Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Inc. Bank of America Corporation Managed Account Advisors, LLC

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

16-May-2024

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom

