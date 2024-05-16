Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.05.2024
WKN: A3CN01 | ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 | Ticker-Symbol: LFPB
München
16.05.24
08:00 Uhr
9,600 Euro
+0,150
+1,59 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,80010,10020:06
Dow Jones News
16.05.2024 | 18:43
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Travis Perkins: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest

DJ Travis Perkins: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest 

Travis Perkins (TPK) 
Travis Perkins: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest 
16-May-2024 / 17:10 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
GB00BK9RKT01 
Issuer Name 
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
UK 
2. Reason for Notification 
Other 
Comments 
Updated calculation methodology for cash equity positions held in trading books for client facilitation purposes. 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
Bank of America Corporation 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
US 
4. Details of the shareholder 
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 
14-May-2024 
6. Date on which Issuer notified 
16-May-2024 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
 
                                   % 
.          % of voting rights   of voting rights through  Total of both in % (8.A Total number of voting 
           attached to shares   financial instruments   + 8.B)         rights held in issuer 
           (total of 8.A)     (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 
 
 
Resulting situation 
on the date on which 0.001369        1.887063          1.888432        4013095 
threshold was 
crossed or reached 
Position of previous 
notification (if   2.778493        4.585612          7.364105 
applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if  Number of direct voting rights Number of indirect voting    % of direct voting rights    % of indirect voting rights 
possible)              (DTR5.1)            rights (DTR5.2.1)        (DTR5.1)            (DTR5.2.1) 
 
 
                                  2910                              0.001369 
US89455F3073 
 
 
                Sub 2910                              0.001369% 
Total 8.A

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Number of voting rights that 
Type of financial instrument    Expiration date         Exercise/conversion period     may be acquired if the     % of voting rights 
                                                    instrument is exercised/ 
                                                    converted 
 
 
                  16/05/2024                             200000             0.094114 
Physical Swap                            N/A 
 
 
                Sub                                   200000             0.094114% 
Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial instrument    Expiration date         Exercise/conversion period     Physical or cash settlement   Number of voting rights     % of voting rights 
 
 
                  05/06/2024                             Cash              1243000             0.584915 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  19/07/2024                             Cash              287000             0.135053 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  31/07/2024                             Cash              208053             0.097903 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  19/08/2024                             Cash              141892             0.066770 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  23/01/2025                             Cash              8349              0.003929 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  21/02/2025                             Cash              272000             0.127994 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  02/04/2025                             Cash              322000             0.151523 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  22/04/2025                             Cash              284000             0.133641 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  02/05/2025                             Cash              901000             0.423981 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  26/05/2026                             Cash              142891             0.067240 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                Sub                                                   3810185             1.792949% 
Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

% of voting rights through 
                                                    financial instruments if it   Total of both if it equals or 
Ultimate controlling person     Name of controlled undertaking   % of voting rights if it equals equals or is higher than the  is higher than the notifiable 
                                    or is higher than the      notifiable threshold      threshold 
                                    notifiable threshold 
 
 
 
 
Bank of America Corporation     Bank of America, National 
                  Association 
 
 
 
 
Bank of America Corporation     U.S. Trust Co of Delaware 
 
 
 
Bank of America Corporation     Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & 
                  Smith Inc. 
 
 
 
 
Bank of America Corporation     Managed Account Advisors, LLC

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

16-May-2024

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  322088 
EQS News ID:  1905299 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1905299&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 16, 2024 12:10 ET (16:10 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.