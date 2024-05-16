FirstCarbon Solutions: FCS Announces New Senior Vice President to Lead Company in Future Growth

Mary Bean Continues Strong Trajectory to Expand Environmental Support of Existing and Future Clients Across the U.S.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2024 / FirstCarbon Solutions (FCS), an ADEC Innovation, announces today that Mary Bean has been promoted to Senior Vice President, recognizing her significant contributions to the company and underscoring the firm's investment in the future.

"Under Ms. Bean's leadership, FCS's Environmental Risk, Compliance & Assurance practice has realized growth, both in staff and in revenue. She will continue to drive our team in their execution of projects that create positive impact and value," said James M. Donovan, Global CEO of ADEC Innovations. "Mary embodies our core values of integrity and excellence, marrying her deep institutional technical and regulatory knowledge with her teamwork and customer focus to grow the network of public and private clients we can support across the U.S."

FCS is a renowned environmental services firm, with expertise spanning CEQA/NEPA Compliance & Streamlining, Program Management & Construction Monitoring, Environmental Services & Regulatory Compliance, Natural & Cultural Resources Management, Noise & Air Quality/GHG Management, Entitlements & Permitting, and Visual Analysis Services. With more than 24 years' experience managing the preparation of CEQA and NEPA documents in both the public and private sectors, Bean leads interdisciplinary teams in the preparation of technical studies that support environmental clearance at the local, state, and national levels.

In her 12 years with FCS, Mary has successfully led FCS's services on more than 450 projects and has helped expand on-call contracts within the state of California from 21 agencies to 123. She also works with cities and local municipalities to create plans that help them identify, manage, and analyze key metrics to reach their sustainability goals and provide transparency to residents and other stakeholders.

Bean is a member of several professional planning organizations, including the American Planning Association, the Association of Environmental Professionals, and the Urban Land Institute. By invitation, she serves on panels to educate and inform planners about the continually evolving landscape of CEQA regulations. Her expertise across a broad range of environmental topics is backed by her experience in the field, research, technical writing, and planning. Her depth of knowledge allows her to be particularly effective in strategizing with clients about the most efficient approach to environmental review, and she has led FCS's charge as an industry groundbreaker in CEQA Streamlining.

"I've had the opportunity to watch this company grow and thrive, and we have achieved a sweet spot that provides ample support as well as technical specialties that allow us to provide our clients with enhanced services," said Mary Bean, Senior Vice President at FCS. "We have several new initiatives that will be tested and proven out in 2024. By continuing to focus on new key service areas, we will ensure our ability to grow into 2030 and beyond, creating even more positive impact and value."

About FirstCarbon Solutions

With more than 39 years of experience, FirstCarbon Solutions (FCS), an ADEC Innovation, is a leading provider of fully integrated environmental risk, compliance, and assurance solutions. With six offices throughout Northern and Southern California and 12 across the U.S., FCS provides excellent localized service, accurate research, thoughtful recommendations, and innovative development, mitigation, and compliance solutions to achieve the delicate - and sometimes elusive - balance between development and environmental protection. For more information, visit firstcarbonsolutions.com.

About ADEC Innovations

ADEC Innovations, a leading provider of integrated expertise, software, data, and people, delivers solutions across Environmental Risk, Compliance & Assurance; Sustainability & ESG; and Outsourcing & Impact Sourcing. For nearly 30 years, ADEC Innovations has advanced sustainable business and operational practices around the world by harnessing and transforming information into knowledge and reshaping risk into positive impact and value. With a network of 4,000 employees across 19 countries, ADEC Innovations develops and offers innovative products and services that help governments, coalitions, and businesses worldwide meet their evolving needs and drive organizational value in a world where impact matters. For more information, visit adec-innovations.com.

