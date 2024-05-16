Jackette Knightley Music: Internationally Acclaimed Recording Artist Shines a Light on Major Contributors and Pride Month

LGBTQ+ Icon Unites SoCal Activists and Agencies Raising Funds and Promoting Diversity, Equity and Inclusion this June

HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2024 / Pride month isn't just for June. It's become a year-long series of celebrations, raising millions of dollars for its LGBTQ+ communities and needs. None know this more than Jackette Knightley - an in-demand LGBTQ+ entertainer and honoree for a 3rd year in a row at The Hollywood Museum's Pride Exhibit for LGBTQ+ Icons and Legends on June 13.

Jackette Knightley, PRIDE Strongest of Strong Album

Costume on Display for PRIDE Exhibit at The Hollywood Museum 2024-2025 for LGBTQ+ Icons & Legends

"Pride is 365," quips the internationally acclaimed recording artist. "I'm thrilled to entertain at events that bring such joy to the lives of so many," she states in regards to hosting DAP Health's Dining Out for Life Palm Springs, a weekend-long event when downtown nightclubs and restaurants donate portions of proceeds to raise almost 3M in donations. Funds are utilized to meet medical and housing needs of over 80K LGBTQ+ clients across SoCal's Coachella Valley.

LGBTQ+ events and causes are indeed year-round. Evidenced by Ms. Knightley's efforts to "help keep the arts alive" by performing for 600 people at Los Globos Nightclub in Silver Lake May 25 for Dragstrip 66 - a Hollywood institution which helped put drag (and its fundraising efforts) on the map 31 years ago. She'll return to West Hollywood's Pride Parade on June 2 with Gay4Good, an agency in 21 US cities which donates 3M in resources to LGBTQ+ communities through 787 organizations.

It's estimated West Hollywood's Pride Festival (May 30 - June 2) will attract hundreds of thousands of people, and will contribute significantly to its city's revenue of over 180M dollars. The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence (LA Dodgers' Stadium Pride Night 2023 honorees) and West Hollywood Cheerleaders will be in attendance. But not before joining with Knightley in May to raise thousands of dollars for Life Group LA - a non-profit meeting the mental, emotional and physical needs of underserved LA LGBTQ+ community members.

In honor of her music and philanthropy, Jackette Knightley will be inducted into The Hollywood Museum's 2024 Pride Exhibit for LGBTQ+ Icons and Legends. Her body of work spans 3 albums, over 60 singles and 9 international awards. Costumes from her upcoming LGBTQ+ dance album, Pride (Strongest of Strong) will be on display. The exhibit runs for 1 year. Album proceeds will be donated to LGBTQ+ charities during Pride month of June. Pride (Strongest of Strong) drops June 1 on all streaming platforms.

Knightley is the Host of Huntington Beach Pride. She's joined on her upcoming album by San Diego's Pride Host, Disco Dollie and Fullerton's Pride Host, Kay Sedia.

She'll perform at Santa Barbara Pride, Aug. 24. She'll host Huntington Beach Pride this fall. And she'll entertain at Palm Springs Pride Nov. 3. Because Pride is 365.

