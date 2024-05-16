

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department announced the details of this month's auction of twenty-year bonds on Thursday.



The Treasury revealed plans to sell $16 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, with the results of the auction due to be announced next Wednesday.



Last month, the Treasury sold $13 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, attracting well above average demand.



The Treasury is due to announce the details of this month's auctions of two-year, five-year and seven-year notes next Thursday.



Last week, the Treasury revealed this month's auctions of three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds all attracted average demand.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken