

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving modestly higher earlier in the session, stocks have given back ground over the course of trading day on Thursday. The major averages have pulled back off their highs of the session and are now lingering near the unchanged line.



Currently, the major averages are narrowly mixed. While the Nasdaq is down 3.71 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 16,738.68, the S&P 500 is up 0.83 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 5,308.98 and the Dow is up 20.80 points or 0.1 percent at 39,928.80.



The early strength on Wall Street reflected an extension of the rally seen in the previous session, which came amid optimism about the outlook for interest rates following tamer-than-expected consumer price inflation data.



A closely watched Labor Department showed consumer prices rose by less than expected in April, reinforcing expectations the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates in the coming months.



According to CME Group's FedWatch tool, the chances rates will be a quarter point lower by September have reached 87.5 percent.



The continued upward move lifted the major averages to new record intraday highs, with the Dow climbing above 40,000 for the first time.



Buying interest has waned since, however, with traders seemingly pausing to assess the near-term outlook for the markets



On the U.S. economic, the Labor Department released a report this morning showing a pullback by initial jobless claims in the week ended May 11th.



The Labor Department said initial jobless claims slid to 222,000, a decrease of 10,000 from the previous week's revised level of 232,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to fall to 220,000 from the 231,000 originally reported for the previous week.



The pullback came after jobless claims rose to their highest level since the week ended August 26, 2023 in the previous week.



Meanwhile, traders have largely shrugged off a separate Labor Department report showing U.S. import prices jumped by much more than expected in April.



The report said import prices shot up by 0.9 percent in April after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.6 percent in March.



Economists had expected import prices to rise by 0.3 percent compared to the 0.4 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.



The annual rate of growth by import prices also accelerated to 1.1 percent in April from 0.4 percent in March, reflecting the largest over-the-year increase since December 2022.



'The surge in April import prices won't instill the Fed with greater confidence inflation is decelerating, but officials will assuredly put much more stock in yesterday's CPI report which was a small step in the right direction and keeps a rate cut in September, our baseline forecast, firmly on the table,' said Matthew Martin, U.S. Economist at Oxford Economics.



A separate report released by the Fed showed U.S. industrial production came in flat in the month of April, with a surge in utilities output offset by decreases in mining and manufacturing output.



The Fed said industrial production came in unchanged in April after inching up by a downwardly revised 0.1 percent in March.



Economists had expected industrial production to edge up by 0.1 percent compared to the 0.4 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.



Sector News



Reflecting the lackluster performance by the broader markets, most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves in afternoon trading.



Housing stocks continue to see significant weakness, however, with the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index falling by 1.9 percent.



The index is pulling back off its best closing level in well over a month after a Commerce Department report showed a rebound by housing starts in April but a continued slump by building permits.



Meanwhile, tobacco stocks continue to turn in a strong performance on the day, driving the NYSE Arca Tobacco Index up by 1.2 percent.



Networking stocks have also moved to the upside over the course of the session, resulting in a 1.1 percent gain by the NYSE Arca Networking Index. The index has reached its best intraday level in over a month.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index jumped by 1.4 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surged by 1.6 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index slid by 0.6 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.



In the bond market, treasuries have moved modestly lower over the course of the session after seeing initial strength. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 1.3 basis points at 4.369 percent.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

