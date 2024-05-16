New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2024) - As Roland-Garros 2024 is getting closer, 7D Group, a luxury concierge and lifestyle management company, has announced its luxury accommodations offer. This is tailored to enhance the overall experience of the attendants at the prestigious tennis competition. This prestigious tennis tournament will kick off at Stade Roland Garros in Paris, from Monday, May 20, 2024, to Sunday, Jun 9, 2024.





Sasha Devic

Recognizing the global significance of the Roland-Garros tournament, the 7D group plans to provide visitors with comfort and convenience throughout their stay. The network of 7D Group luxury hotel rooms allows attendees to discover what suits their preferences best and to enjoy their stay in Paris.

"We take into account the fact that comfortable and luxurious accommodation for attendees of Roland-Garros is quite important," said Sasha Devic, the founder of 7D Group. "The whole purpose of our luxury packages is about adding to the joy of the tournament and ensuring that guests get a hassle-free and delightful time," she added.

In addition to offering premium rooms, 7D Group aims to provide exceptional service and assistance to its clients. Whether acquiring transport, dining reservations, or other concierge requests, 7D Group's team assists visitors to have a stress-free and treasurable time.

About 7D Group:

The 7D Group was founded in 2010 by Sasha Devic. It is a prominent luxury concierge and lifestyle caregiving organization that prioritizes personalized service and attention to its exclusive clientele. Focused on quality and customer satisfaction, 7D Group offers a variety of premium services. These include luxury accommodations, transportation, dining reservations, and other personalized amenities.

Contact Information

Website: https://7dgroup.com/

Address: 85 Great Portland Street, First Floor, London, England GB

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7dgroup/

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/7dgrp

Full Name: Sasha Devic

E-mail: sasha@7dgroup.com, office@7dgroup.com

Phone number: +44 7451 287803 (Europe) and tel:+13239702624 (USA).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/209288

SOURCE: SMG Media Group