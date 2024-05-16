Glutamine Sales Set to Total USD 199 Million by 2034 Amid Growing Health and Wellness Awareness Globally | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The glutamine market is driven by growing health awareness and its perceived benefits for gut health, immunity, and muscle repair. This is leading to increased use in nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, and sports nutrition products. The market is expected to see significant growth in Asia, particularly China (4.2% CAGR), with growing demand from vegan consumers pushing the development of plant-based glutamine options.

NEWARK, Del., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global glutamine market value is anticipated to total USD 140.2 million in 2024 and USD 199 million by 2034. Global demand for glutamine will likely increase at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

Sales remain particularly high for L-glutamine owing to its perceived health benefits. The target segment accounted for a revenue share of 63% in 2023 and is set to experience steady growth through 2034.

Multiple factors are expected to fuel growth of the glutamine industry during the assessment period. These include growing health consciousness, surge in chronic disease prevalence, and high adoption of glutamine in food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and dietary supplement sectors.

With increasing health consciousness, people are becoming aware of the benefits of glutamine supplements. This, in turn, is anticipated to uplift demand for glutamine during the assessment period.

Glutamine plays a key role in enhancing gut health, immunity, and muscle repair. As a result, its usage in industries like nutraceuticals and dietary supplements is expected to grow significantly, leading to sales growth.

Another key factor propelling industry growth is the surging demand for sports nutrition products, including protein powders containing glutamine. Glutamine is gaining immense popularity among fitness enthusiasts and athletes for its role in immune function and muscle recovery.

Leading players are concentrating on strengthening their plant-based glutamine portfolio to meet growing demand from vegans. This will likely play a key role in further boosting growth of the glutamine sector during the assessment period.

Key Takeaways from Market Report:

The global market is forecast to reach USD 199 million by 2034, registering a 3.6% CAGR.

by 2034, registering a CAGR. Based on type, L-glutamine segment is set to advance at a CAGR of 3.4% through 2034.

through 2034. By form, the powder segment dominated the industry with a share of 58% in 2023.

in 2023. China is predicted to record a CAGR of 4.2% between 2024 and 2034.

between 2024 and 2034. Sales in the United States are projected to total USD 35.4 million by 2034.

"Glutamine's growing fame for its potential health benefits like muscle recovery and gut health improvements is acting as a catalyst boosting market growth," says Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Who is Winning?

Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd., Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Amino GmbH, and NutraBio Labs are a few key players listed in the report. Developing new formulations and delivery methods is becoming a key strategy for industry players globally.

Companies are also directing investments in research to back their claims of the health benefits of glutamine. Similarly, strategies like acquisitions, partnerships, mergers, and distribution agreements are becoming popular among players.

Industry Update:

In October 2023, NOW Foods, headquartered in the United States, partnered with FoodChain ID to improve the company's reputation as a market leader in supplement safety and quality.

Want More Insights?

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global glutamine market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period from 2024 to 2034.

The study incorporates compelling insights based on type (L-glutamine and D-glutamine), form (capsules & tablets, powder, and liquid), source (plant-based, animal-based, and fermentation-based), and application (dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, sports nutrition, clinical nutrition, food and beverages, animal nutrition, and others) across various regions.

