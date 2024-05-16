

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) officials have issued a warning regarding an increase in meningococcal disease cases.



The CDPH has reported eight cases of meningococcal disease in 2024 and seven cases in 2023, marking a significant rise compared to the one to three cases annually from 2017 to 2022. All infected individuals experienced bloodstream infections, with four fatalities reported by the department.



CDPH Commissioner Olusimbo 'Simbo' Ige said, 'We are monitoring this situation very closely and so far have identified no common exposure among Chicago cases. While cases remain very rare, we want people to be aware because the outcomes can be so severe. As with other illnesses such as COVID-19 and measles, keeping up to date with recommended vaccines is the best protection against meningococcal disease.'



Meningococcal disease, a severe bacterial infection that affects the brain lining, spinal cord, and bloodstream, can be deadly. Meningitis and meningococcal disease are different conditions, with the latter caused by the Neisseria meningitidis bacterium.



CDPH advises remaining vigilant for symptoms, which vary depending on the infection type. Symptoms of meningitis include fever, headache, stiff neck, nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light, or changes in mental status.



Symptoms of meningococcal bloodstream infection may include fever, chills, fatigue, vomiting, cold extremities, intense body aches, rapid breathing, diarrhea, or a dark purple skin rash in advanced stages.



