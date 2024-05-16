ZetrOZ Systems to Showcase Wearable Ultrasound Unit at Premier College Athletic Trainers Conference

Inventors of sustained acoustic medicine will present the FDA-cleared device for soft tissue healing at the CATS 2024 Symposium in Las Vegas on May 15-18.?

TRUMBULL, CT / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2024 / ZetrOZ Systems, the inventor of sustained acoustic medicine, will attend the College Athletic Trainers' Society (CATS) 2024 Symposium to showcase its sam® wearable ultrasound unit, a pioneering device for injury healing.









ZetrOZ Systems will be at Booth 29 at the conference, which will be held on May 15-18 at The Orleans Hotel in Las Vegas. CATS was founded to promote quality of care in intercollegiate athletics, and the annual meeting attracts athletic trainers and team physicians for keynote and breakout sessions on sports medicine, peak performance, pain syndrome, participation of high-risk athletes, and other topics.?

Founded with a vision to provide advanced, high-quality care to student-athletes and promote the needs of intercollegiate athletics, CATS serves full-time head and assistant athletic trainers at colleges and universities nationwide while working closely with other organizations dedicated to fostering intercollegiate athletics.?

ZetrOZ Systems' sustained acoustic medicine technology has been proven effective in more than 40 peer-reviewed publications, including 20 Level 1-5 clinical studies, and the sam® wearable ultrasound unit has successfully treated hundreds of thousands of patients. The device accelerates soft-tissue repair without the need for surgery and has helped thousands of professional, amateur and recreational athletes quickly return to form, aligning with the symposium's mission.

"We share CATS' goal of providing college athletes with the most advanced and effective care possible and help them continue to participate in the activities they love," said George Lewis, founder and CEO of ZetrOZ Systems.?"We're proud to be partners with CATS and excited to attend the conference every year so we can share the latest innovations in sustained acoustic medicine and our sam® ultrasound unit with the leading front-line?healthcare providers in sports medicine."

Sustained acoustic medicine is a low-intensity, long-duration daily ultrasound treatment that speeds injury healing while reducing the need for pain medication and surgery. The sam® device's mechanobiological technology increases blood vessel diameters to improve blood flow, increasing oxygenated hemoglobin at the site and removing cytokine enzymes and cellular waste for rapid healing and reduced pain.?

With support from the National Science Foundation and the National Institutes of Health, ZetrOZ Systems developed sustained acoustic medicine technology into a powerful, non-invasive alternative to invasive surgery and potentially addictive pain medication. ZetrOZ Systems has R&D partnerships with NASA, DOD, and other agencies, and partnerships with sports medicine organizations including USA Field Hockey and the National Basketball?Trainers?Association.

To learn more about the sam® ultrasound unit, please visit?www.samrecover.com. For more information about ZetrOZ Systems, visit their website at?www.zetroz.com.

About ZetrOZ Systems?

ZetrOZ Systems is leading healing innovations in sports medicine, developing wearable bioelectronic devices to deliver sustained acoustic medicine (sam®). Researched and funded by the federal government, ZetrOZ is built on the proprietary medical technology of 46 patents and is the exclusive manufacturer and developer of the sam® product line, designed to treat acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions.

