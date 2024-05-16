

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $1.72 billion, or $2.06 per share. This compares with $1.57 billion, or $1.86 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Applied Materials Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.74 billion or $2.09 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.3% to $6.65 billion from $6.63 billion last year.



Applied Materials Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $1.72 Bln. vs. $1.57 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.06 vs. $1.86 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $6.65 Bln vs. $6.63 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: 1.83 - 2.19 Next quarter revenue guidance: $6.61 - 6.69 Bln



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken