55@Shanghai: International Friendly Guidebook was unveiled worldwide for the first time!

SHANGHAI, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To accelerate the development of Shanghai as an international consumption hub, attract more foreign consumers, and expand the market while providing a more diverse and enriching consumer experience, the 55@Shanghai Destination of Shopping global promotion launch ceremony was grandly held on the morning of May 8th, 2024, at the Changning Shanghai Film Art Center.

At the launch ceremony, the 55@Shanghai Destination of Shopping International Friendly Guidebook was unveiled worldwide for the first time. This handbook meticulously outlines Shanghai's convenient payment methods, diverse experiential venues, city walk routes, and popular exhibition events, among other urban highlights.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2415398/55_Shanghai_1.jpg

It includes over 1000 featured popular shops, 100+ business and leisure experience destinations, and more than 10 international-friendly shopping centers. Covering the finest 'eat, stay, travel, entertain, and shop' local recommendations in Shanghai, the handbook aims to facilitate international connectivity for Shanghai's business, tourism, and cultural brands.

In the 55@Shanghai International Friendly Guidebook, strategic partners including Bank of China, China UnionPay, China Eastern Airlines, Airport Group, and Ctrip jointly announced activities related to 55@Shanghai Destination of Shopping. Bank of China Shanghai Branch will launch the 'Blooming Love Shopping Shanghai' themed event, collaborating with thousands of merchants to offer payment discounts, consumer gifts, credit card points redemption, and other series of promotions.

Additionally, they will introduce a profit-sharing activity called 'National Trend Pavilion' on their mobile banking platform. China UnionPay will roll out the 'Splendid China 5.5 Shopping' promotion with an investment of 100 million RMB, focusing on eight major scenes including dining, accommodation, transportation, travel, shopping, entertainment, medical, and education. For the 2.3 billion UnionPay cards issued overseas, they will also provide a 200 million RMB rebate on transaction fees.

China Eastern Airlines will introduce convenient measures and attractive products, offering over 550,000 tickets to boost traffic and provide travelers with convenient travel solutions. The Airport Group will set up one-stop service areas at the arrival passenger routes, luggage collection areas, and public areas, enhancing the level of convenience services for inbound travelers and launching various activities and benefits to comprehensively promote the quality and efficiency of consumption in Shanghai. Ctrip Group has planned the 'Shanghai Express' exclusive half-day free tour for inbound tourists.

To better convey the charm of 55@Shanghai Destination of Shopping to the world, the 55@Shanghai International Friendly Guidebook has brought together several outstanding companies to become global promotion partners. At the launch ceremony, 15 companies including Bailian Group, Shanghai Metro, Foreign Investment Association, Shanghai Design Week, Tencent Group, and Meituan were honored with the inaugural 55@Shanghai Destination of Shopping Global Promotion Partner title. These global promotion partners will further enhance domestic and international publicity efforts to attract tourists from around the world to experience the 55@Shanghai Destination of Shopping series of activities, jointly contributing to the creation of a friendly and convenient consumer environment.

55@Shanghai Destination of Shopping is the core project of this year's Shanghai 55 Shopping Festival. Leveraging Shanghai's position as a global hub for tourism, culture, and sports, it actively expands domestic and international visitor flows. With the theme of 'Come, Explore, Shop', the event offers a variety of combined services to help build an internationally friendly consumer environment.

It gathers the distinctive highlights of Shanghai's business, tourism, and cultural sectors, attracting domestic and international tourists to experience new consumption landmarks, scenes, and formats in Shanghai through precise domestic and international promotion.

Through methods such as the multilingual 55@Shanghai Destination of Shopping international-friendly guidebook, promotion on landmark screens in major cities worldwide, and collaboration with businesses to launch supporting activities, the event has created a key activity matrix for 55@Shanghai Destination of Shopping.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2415399/55_Shanghai_2.jpg

