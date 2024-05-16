Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2024) - Everyday People Financial Corp. (TSXV: EPF) (OTCQB: EPFCF) ("Everyday People" or the "Company"), a financial services provider, is pleased to announce it will hold its annual and special meeting of its shareholders to be held virtually on Thursday, July 25, 2024 (the "Meeting"). The record date for determination of the shareholders entitled to receive notice of, and to vote at, the Meeting or any adjournments or postponements thereof is Monday, June 10, 2024 (the "Record Date"). Only the shareholders whose names have been entered in the register of shareholders at the close of business on the Record Date will be entitled to receive notice of, and to vote at, the Meeting or any adjournments or postponements thereof. All shareholders will receive a notice and access notification (the "Notice") by Tuesday, June 25, 2024. This Notice will provide the scheduled time of the Meeting, instructions on how to access the virtual Meeting, and information on obtaining electronic and paper copies of the Meeting materials in advance.

About Everyday People Financial Corp.

Everyday People is founded on the belief that everyone deserves a second chance to financially reestablish themselves with access to affordable credit products. We are changing the way people manage money by enhancing our client services with our own affordable and specialized financial products and literacy programs. We're helping everyday people rebuild their financial health for generational wealth. Everyday People has 440 employees, with operations first established in 2006 in the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States of America. The company includes three main pillars of business: one pillar, Revenue Cycle Management ("RCM") operates under our Co-CEO RCM, Graham Rankin, and two pillars, Everyday People Financial Services and Everyday People Homes operates under our Co-CEO Financial Services and EP Homes, Barret Reykdal. We stand for creativity and entrepreneurship. Our combination of companies, products and services has been established to ensure we can fulfill consumers' financial needs and service them in a low-cost effective manner.

For more information visit: www.everydaypeoplefinancial.com.

Contact

Gordon Reykdal

Executive Chairman of Everyday People Financial Corp.

letsconnect@epfinancial.ca

1 888 825 9808

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to hereafter as "forward-looking statements") under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to financial performance, results of operations, integration of the acquired businesses, and the business, plans, strategy, and operations of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, expectations and assumptions concerning the Company and the acquired businesses as well as other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the documents filed by the Company on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/209518

SOURCE: Everyday People Financial Corp.