

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The yen fell to more than a 2-week low of 197.33 against the pound, from yesterday's closing value of 196.92.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the yen dropped to 2-day lows of 169.29 and 171.86 from Thursday's closing quotes of 168.89 and 171.48, respectively.



Against the U.S., the Australia and the Canadian dollars, the yen slipped to 2-day lows of 155.93, 104.00 and 114.42 from yesterday's closing quotes of 155.41, 103.75 and 114.09, respectively.



The yen edged down to 95.29 against the NZ dollar, from Thursday's closing value of 95.16.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 201.00 against the pound, 172.00 against the euro, 176.00 against the franc, 161.00 against the greenback, 105.00 against the aussie, 117.00 against the loonie and 96.00 against the kiwi.



