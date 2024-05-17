

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Prosus announced that the Boards of Prosus and Naspers have approved the appointment of Fabricio Bloisi as Chief Executive Officer, Prosus and Naspers Group, effective on 1 July 2024.



Fabricio Bloisi assumes the role of Group CEO from his role as CEO, iFood. Fabricio acquired iFood in 2013 when it was a 20-person start-up.



Fabricio Bloisi will join the Naspers board as an executive director on 1 July and the Prosus board following the AGM in August 2024, subject to shareholder approval.



The Group's strategic goals remain unchanged, and it is on target to deliver on its commitments, including achieving consolidated ecommerce trading profit during the second half of fiscal year 2024, and the continuation of the open-ended share repurchase program, Prosus said.



