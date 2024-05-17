Press Release: Richemont announces strong underlying performance for the year ended 31 March 2024

17 MAY 2024

Please find below the Highlights and Chairman's commentary from Richemont FY24 Annual Results Announcement.

RICHEMONT ANNOUNCES STRONG UNDERLYING PERFORMANCE

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

Group highlights

-- Group sales at all-time high of EUR 20.6 billion; Q4 sales down by 1% at actual exchange rates, up 2% at constant exchange rates -- Operating profit at EUR 4.8 billion, notwithstanding significant adverse foreign currency movements and non-recurring charges of EUR 58 million net -- Increased proposed dividend of CHF 2.75 per 1 'A' share / 10 'B' shares -- Acquisition of a controlling stake in Gianvito Rossi -- Appointments of Karlheinz Baumann, Group Director of Operations, Boet Brinkgreve, CEO of Laboratoire de Haute Parfumerie et Beauté, and Swen Grundmann, Group Company Secretary & Director of Corporate Affairs, to the Senior Executive Committee -- Milestones on ESG commitments included global gender EQUAL-SALARY certification

Financial highlights

-- Sales up by 3% at actual exchange rates and 8% at constant exchange rates, driven by Jewellery Maisons and retail, each representing 69% of Group sales -- Sales growth across all regions and business areas, at constant exchange rates -- Sales increase led by Asia Pacific (+4% at actual exchange rates; +10% at constant exchange rates) in value terms and by Japan (+8% at actual exchange rates; +20% at constant exchange rates) in percentage terms; US now largest individual market for the Group -- Strongest channel performance from retail (+5% at actual exchange rates; +11% at constant exchange rates), with growth across all business areas and regions -- Operating profit decreased by 5% (+13% at constant exchange rates) to EUR 4.8 billion, generating a 23.3% operating margin (26.2% of sales at constant exchange rates), fuelled by: -- Jewellery Maisons delivering a 33.1% operating margin, with sales up 6% at actual exchange rates (+12% at constant exchange rates) -- Specialist Watchmakers posting a 15.2% operating margin, with sales down 3% at actual exchange rates (+2% at constant exchange rates) -- 'Other' business area recording a EUR 43 million operating loss overall (F&A Maisons at breakeven) on sales slightly lower than the prior year (-2% at actual exchange rates, +1% at constant exchange rates) -- Solid profit for the year from continuing operations of EUR 3.8 billion; EUR 1.5 billion loss from discontinued operations mainly due to write-down of YNAP assets -- Strong net cash position of EUR 7.4 billion, with solid increase in cash flow generated from operating activities to EUR 4.7 billion

Key financial data (audited)

2024 2023 change EUR 20 616 EUR 19 953 Sales m m +3% EUR 14 036 EUR 13 716 Gross profit m m +2% Gross margin 68.1% 68.7% -60 bps EUR 4 794 EUR 5 031 Operating profit m m -5% Operating margin 23.3% 25.2% -190 bps EUR 3 818 EUR 3 911 Profit for the year from continuing operations m m -2% EUR (1 463) EUR (3 610) Loss for the year from discontinued operations m m EUR 2 355 EUR 301 Profit for the year m m Earnings per 'A' share/10 'B' shares, diluted basis EUR 4.077 EUR 0.543 Cash flow generated from operating activities EUR 4 696 EUR 4 491 +EUR 205 m m m Net cash position EUR 7 450 EUR 6 549 m m

Chairman's commentary

Overview of results

Richemont delivered a solid underlying performance for the financial year ended 31 March 2024 whilst successfully facing unfavourable foreign exchange movements, demanding comparatives, and ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty. Group sales increased by 3% at actual exchange rates (+8% at constant exchange rates) to EUR 20.6 billion, driven by the Jewellery Maisons, while operating profit came in at EUR 4.8 billion, a 13% improvement at constant exchange rates.

At actual exchange rates, sales grew across all regions and almost all channels excluding the online retail channel. Growth was led by Asia Pacific in absolute terms and by Japan in percentage terms. The Americas came in slightly ahead of Europe in absolute terms, with the US becoming the Group's largest individual market. At +5%, the Group's directly operated stores generated the strongest channel performance (+11% at constant exchange rates), further demonstrating the success of a direct-to-client strategy. With increases across all business areas and regions, retail sales contributed 69% of Group sales.

At actual exchange rates, our Jewellery Maisons -- Buccellati, Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels -- delivered a solid 33.1% operating margin, with combined sales exceeding the EUR 14 billion mark. The 6% sales increase (+12% at constant exchange rates) was underpinned by growth across price points and regions and included a sharp double-digit progression at Buccellati. To accompany the three Maisons' dynamic development, we have stepped up investments in manufacturing, distribution and communication.

Our Specialist Watchmakers delivered a resilient 15.2% operating margin given a strong Swiss franc, on sales 3% lower year-on-year (+2% at constant exchange rates) to EUR 3.8 billion. A. Lange & Söhne and Vacheron Constantin registered robust performances. Overall, sales in the retail channel also performed strongly and combined with online retail sales accounted for 60% of the Specialist Watchmakers' sales.

The 'Other' business area recorded a EUR 43 million loss, with our Fashion & Accessories Maisons reaching breakeven, driven by a heightened focus on creativity and higher sales at most Maisons, including double-digit growth at Alaïa. Of note are the ongoing solid development at Peter Millar and Delvaux as well as the acclaimed first collections of new creative directors at Chloé and dunhill, and the success of higher priced creations at Montblanc.

At Group level, operating profit came in at EUR 4.8 billion, impacted by significant adverse foreign exchange movements. At constant exchange rates, operating profit rose by 13% to 26.2% of sales. At EUR 4.7 billion, our cash flow from operating activities was robust, further strengthening our balance sheet position.

Profit for the year from continuing operations, which incorporated net one-time unallocated charges of EUR 58 million, was solid at EUR 3.8 billion. The overall profit for the year amounted to EUR 2.3 billion after a EUR 1.5 billion loss for the year from discontinued operations, primarily due to a EUR 1.3 billion write down of the net assets held for sale to fair value.

The Group's net cash position was further strengthened by a EUR 0.9 billion increase over the prior year to EUR 7.4 billion, partly due to the net EUR 880 million cash inflow, net of acquisition costs, from the exercise of shareholder warrants. It excludes YNAP's net bank position of EUR 0.3 billion presented as assets and liabilities of disposal group held for sale.

Strengthening our portfolio of Maisons and operations

On 31 January 2024, we completed the acquisition of 70% of Gianvito Rossi, a distinguished Italian high-end shoe Maison, further enhancing our portfolio of Fashion & Accessories Maisons. Gianvito Rossi embodies exceptional 'Made in Italy' craftsmanship, elegance and timelessness, all qualities that the Group is renowned for.

Additionally, on 7 May 2024, we announced the agreement to acquire 100% of Vhernier, the highly distinctive Italian jewellery Maison, whose unique aesthetic perfectly complements our existing collection of renowned jewellery Maisons.

We very much look forward to realising Gianvito Rossi's and Vhernier's full potential over time, benefitting from the Group's infrastructure and backing as well as from the thriving luxury footwear and branded jewellery markets. We always strive to create goodwill rather than buy goodwill and, in this vein, I am pleased to report the four-and-a-half-fold increase in sales at Buccellati since acquisition in 2019.

Our Senior Executive Committee was further strengthened with the appointments of Karlheinz Baumann, Group Director of Operations, Boet Brinkgreve in the newly created role of CEO of Laboratoire de Haute Parfumerie et Beauté and Swen Grundmann, Group Company Secretary & Director of Corporate Affairs. These appointments reflect the growing importance of regulatory and reputational matters as well as the Group's ambition to achieve sustainable growth facilitated by effective operations whilst enabling the Maisons involved in fragrance to reach their full potential in this dynamic market.

