Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 17
www.bodycote.com
17 May 2024
Bodycote plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:
Date of purchase:
16 May 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
86,603
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
759.0p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
747.0p
Volume weighted average price paid per share:
(pence per share)
755.7029p
The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.
Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 189,069,602 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.
Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 2,386,570 Ordinary Shares.
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.
For further information, please contact:
Bodycote plc
Stephen Harris, Group Chief Executive
Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer
Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations
Tel: +44 1625 505300
FTI Consulting
Richard Mountain
Susanne Yule
Tel: +44 203 727 1340
Schedule of Purchases
Transaction Details:
Issuer name: Bodycote plc
ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99
LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29
Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC
Intermediary code: HBEU
Time zone: GMT
Currency: GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction reference number
Venue
200
754
08:17:41
OD_7z2CPM8-00
XLON
551
754
08:17:41
OD_7z2CPM8-02
XLON
46
754
08:17:41
OD_7z2CPMS-00
XLON
1231
754
08:17:41
OD_7z2CPMT-00
XLON
560
754
08:17:41
OD_7z2CPMT-02
CHIX
936
757
08:27:38
OD_7z2EufF-00
XLON
215
757
08:28:23
OD_7z2F6MR-00
BATE
411
757
08:28:24
OD_7z2F6cb-00
BATE
188
757
08:28:24
OD_7z2F6cc-00
BATE
181
756
08:28:25
OD_7z2F6sk-00
BATE
186
756
08:28:25
OD_7z2F6sl-01
BATE
428
753
08:31:27
OD_7z2Fs15-00
XLON
539
755
08:56:38
OD_7z2MDJA-00
CHIX
6
756
09:00:29
OD_7z2NBOu-00
BATE
6
756
09:00:29
OD_7z2NBOu-02
BATE
4
756
09:00:29
OD_7z2NBOv-01
BATE
323
756
09:00:30
OD_7z2NBf7-00
BATE
1200
754
09:09:46
OD_7z2PWA9-00
XLON
525
754
09:09:46
OD_7z2PWAA-01
XLON
624
754
09:09:46
OD_7z2PWAA-03
XLON
674
754
09:09:46
OD_7z2PWAB-00
BATE
1363
754
09:09:46
OD_7z2PWAC-00
BATE
550
757
09:57:49
OD_7z2bcIs-00
BATE
14
757
09:57:57
OD_7z2beNq-00
XLON
292
757
09:57:57
OD_7z2beNr-00
XLON
226
757
09:57:57
OD_7z2beNs-00
XLON
180
757
09:57:57
OD_7z2beNs-02
XLON
119
756
09:59:37
OD_7z2c4MV-00
BATE
617
758
10:29:53
OD_7z2jgp9-00
BATE
22
758
10:29:53
OD_7z2jgpA-00
BATE
6
758
10:30:03
OD_7z2jjQO-00
XLON
37
758
10:30:39
OD_7z2jsn0-00
CHIX
610
758
10:37:57
OD_7z2lijY-00
BATE
219
758
10:39:21
OD_7z2m4aO-00
AQXE
29
758
10:59:25
OD_7z2r7ng-00
AQXE
29
758
10:59:25
OD_7z2r7ng-02
AQXE
8
758
11:06:43
OD_7z2sxkI-00
CHIX
12
758
11:06:43
OD_7z2sxkI-02
CHIX
19
758
11:07:28
OD_7z2t9SK-00
AQXE
768
758
11:10:01
OD_7z2tnFs-00
BATE
316
758
11:10:02
OD_7z2tnVr-00
BATE
165
756
11:10:04
OD_7z2to2r-00
CHIX
9
758
11:22:08
OD_7z2wqO2-00
XLON
1000
757
11:25:51
OD_7z2xmIU-00
XLON
300
757
11:25:51
OD_7z2xmIV-00
XLON
300
757
11:25:51
OD_7z2xmIV-02
XLON
300
757
11:25:51
OD_7z2xmIW-01
XLON
1868
757
11:25:51
OD_7z2xmIX-00
XLON
600
757
11:25:51
OD_7z2xmIX-02
XLON
300
757
11:25:51
OD_7z2xmIY-00
XLON
1229
757
11:25:54
OD_7z2xn8I-00
XLON
1500
757
11:25:54
OD_7z2xn8J-00
XLON
176
757
11:25:54
OD_7z2xn8J-02
XLON
125
757
11:25:54
OD_7z2xn8K-00
XLON
638
756
11:25:55
OD_7z2xnJT-00
BATE
635
756
11:25:55
OD_7z2xnJT-02
BATE
195
756
11:26:10
OD_7z2xrKp-00
TRQX
1000
756
11:26:10
OD_7z2xrKq-00
CHIX
582
756
11:26:10
OD_7z2xrKq-02
TRQX
562
755
11:26:12
OD_7z2xrlC-00
AQXE
18
755
11:26:12
OD_7z2xrlD-00
AQXE
85
755
11:26:57
OD_7z2y3Xv-00
AQXE
228
755
11:34:14
OD_7z2ztFf-00
XLON
333
755
11:34:14
OD_7z2ztFg-01
XLON
416
753
11:37:09
OD_7z30cbZ-00
CHIX
1112
753
11:37:09
OD_7z30cba-00
XLON
558
753
11:37:09
OD_7z30cba-02
BATE
420
747
12:10:38
OD_7z393Gd-00
XLON
320
747
12:10:38
OD_7z393Ge-01
XLON
64
748
12:16:11
OD_7z3AS24-00
BATE
215
748
12:16:11
OD_7z3AS24-02
BATE
246
748
12:16:11
OD_7z3AS25-01
BATE
170
750
13:03:25
OD_7z3ML3v-00
CHIX
168
750
13:13:28
OD_7z3Os2Z-00
CHIX
255
752
13:29:46
OD_7z3SyRf-00
AQXE
207
752
13:31:51
OD_7z3TUsd-00
CHIX
144
752
13:31:51
OD_7z3TUse-01
TRQX
1522
752
13:31:51
OD_7z3TUse-03
XLON
116
752
13:31:51
OD_7z3TUsf-00
TRQX
112
752
13:31:51
OD_7z3TUsf-02
CHIX
2889
752
13:31:51
OD_7z3TUsf-04
XLON
350
752
13:31:51
OD_7z3TUsg-00
TRQX
513
752
13:31:51
OD_7z3TUsg-02
BATE
600
752
13:31:51
OD_7z3TUsg-04
XLON
146
752
13:31:51
OD_7z3TUsg-06
CHIX
37
752
13:31:51
OD_7z3TUsh-01
XLON
600
752
13:31:51
OD_7z3TUsh-03
BATE
299
752
13:31:51
OD_7z3TUsh-05
XLON
300
752
13:31:51
OD_7z3TUsi-00
BATE
300
752
13:31:51
OD_7z3TUsi-02
XLON
300
752
13:31:51
OD_7z3TUsi-04
BATE
448
752
13:31:51
OD_7z3TUsi-06
BATE
300
752
13:31:51
OD_7z3TUsj-00
XLON
42
752
13:31:51
OD_7z3TUsj-02
XLON
491
752
13:36:42
OD_7z3UigY-00
XLON
2
755
14:27:12
OD_7z3hR2N-00
AQXE
29
755
14:27:12
OD_7z3hR2N-02
AQXE
422
753
14:42:51
OD_7z3lNGY-00
TRQX
84
754
14:47:00
OD_7z3mPrx-00
TRQX
434
754
14:47:00
OD_7z3mPry-01
TRQX
95
753
14:47:50
OD_7z3mcuM-00
AQXE
16
753
14:51:56
OD_7z3nezh-00
AQXE
94
753
14:51:56
OD_7z3nezq-00
AQXE
84
753
14:54:18
OD_7z3oFwa-00
CHIX
75
753
14:54:28
OD_7z3oIWx-00
AQXE
424
756
14:56:50
OD_7z3otZw-00
XLON
120
756
14:56:50
OD_7z3otZx-00
XLON
712
754
14:59:03
OD_7z3pS87-00
CHIX
72
756
15:00:03
OD_7z3phmx-00
CHIX
460
756
15:00:03
OD_7z3phmy-00
CHIX
466
756
15:00:03
OD_7z3phmy-02
CHIX
324
756
15:00:04
OD_7z3pi3A-00
CHIX
907
756
15:03:18
OD_7z3qWVs-00
AQXE
657
755
15:03:19
OD_7z3qWjl-00
CHIX
118
755
15:03:19
OD_7z3qWjq-00
XLON
210
757
15:04:52
OD_7z3quyN-00
XLON
778
757
15:04:52
OD_7z3quyN-02
XLON
325
757
15:04:53
OD_7z3qvER-00
XLON
171
757
15:04:53
OD_7z3qvER-02
XLON
102
755
15:05:45
OD_7z3r8kk-00
CHIX
390
755
15:05:45
OD_7z3r8kl-00
CHIX
58
757
15:07:59
OD_7z3rhcG-00
BATE
90
757
15:07:59
OD_7z3rhcG-02
BATE
528
757
15:14:02
OD_7z3tDre-00
AQXE
14165
757
15:14:02
OD_7z3tDrf-00
XLON
214
758
15:14:02
OD_7z3tDrf-02
TRQX
790
757
15:14:02
OD_7z3tDrg-00
XLON
302
758
15:14:02
OD_7z3tDrg-02
TRQX
351
757
15:14:02
OD_7z3tDrh-00
CHIX
6
758
15:16:02
OD_7z3tjGY-00
BATE
355
758
15:16:02
OD_7z3tjGY-02
BATE
45
758
15:16:03
OD_7z3tjWw-00
BATE
390
757
15:22:02
OD_7z3vEin-00
XLON
1173
757
15:24:04
OD_7z3vkeJ-00
XLON
2355
757
15:27:37
OD_7z3we1V-00
XLON
900
756
15:27:37
OD_7z3we1W-01
BATE
129
756
15:27:37
OD_7z3we1Y-00
CHIX
5263
756
15:27:37
OD_7z3we1Y-02
BATE
233
756
15:27:37
OD_7z3we1Y-04
CHIX
1027
756
15:27:37
OD_7z3we1Z-00
BATE
3659
756
15:27:37
OD_7z3we1a-00
BATE
469
757
15:35:38
OD_7z3yfCB-00
XLON
260
757
15:35:38
OD_7z3yfCG-00
BATE
274
758
15:43:39
OD_7z40gKG-00
XLON
1304
758
15:43:39
OD_7z40gKI-00
XLON
55
758
15:44:28
OD_7z40t4r-00
CHIX
236
759
16:08:52
OD_7z471vS-00
AQXE
50
759
16:08:52
OD_7z471vT-00
AQXE
446
759
16:08:52
OD_7z471vU-00
AQXE
129
759
16:25:13
OD_7z4B980-00
AQXE
193
759
16:27:42
OD_7z4Bltz-00
XLON
887
759
16:27:42
OD_7z4Blu0-01
XLON
509
759
16:27:42
OD_7z4Blu0-03
XLON
253
759
16:27:42
OD_7z4Blu1-00
XLON
390
759
16:27:42
OD_7z4Blu1-02
XLON
169
759
16:27:51
OD_7z4BoEc-00
TRQX
696
759
16:28:38
OD_7z4C0SW-00
CHIX
122
759
16:28:38
OD_7z4C0SW-02
CHIX
23
759
16:29:15
OD_7z4CA5I-00
AQXE
256
759
16:29:41
OD_7z4CGqt-00
AQXE