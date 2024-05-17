Anzeige
Freitag, 17.05.2024
Paukenschlag in den USA - diese Aktien könnten profitieren
WKN: A0RDRL | ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99 | Ticker-Symbol: 21T
Frankfurt
16.05.24
08:20 Uhr
8,650 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
17.05.2024 | 08:06
47 Leser
Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 17

Bodycote

www.bodycote.com

17 May 2024

Bodycote plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:

Date of purchase:

16 May 2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

86,603

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

759.0p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

747.0p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

(pence per share)

755.7029p

The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.

Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 189,069,602 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.

Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 2,386,570 Ordinary Shares.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information, please contact:

Bodycote plc

Stephen Harris, Group Chief Executive

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Susanne Yule

Tel: +44 203 727 1340

Schedule of Purchases

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Bodycote plc

ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99

LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC

Intermediary code: HBEU

Time zone: GMT

Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction reference number

Venue

200

754

08:17:41

OD_7z2CPM8-00

XLON

551

754

08:17:41

OD_7z2CPM8-02

XLON

46

754

08:17:41

OD_7z2CPMS-00

XLON

1231

754

08:17:41

OD_7z2CPMT-00

XLON

560

754

08:17:41

OD_7z2CPMT-02

CHIX

936

757

08:27:38

OD_7z2EufF-00

XLON

215

757

08:28:23

OD_7z2F6MR-00

BATE

411

757

08:28:24

OD_7z2F6cb-00

BATE

188

757

08:28:24

OD_7z2F6cc-00

BATE

181

756

08:28:25

OD_7z2F6sk-00

BATE

186

756

08:28:25

OD_7z2F6sl-01

BATE

428

753

08:31:27

OD_7z2Fs15-00

XLON

539

755

08:56:38

OD_7z2MDJA-00

CHIX

6

756

09:00:29

OD_7z2NBOu-00

BATE

6

756

09:00:29

OD_7z2NBOu-02

BATE

4

756

09:00:29

OD_7z2NBOv-01

BATE

323

756

09:00:30

OD_7z2NBf7-00

BATE

1200

754

09:09:46

OD_7z2PWA9-00

XLON

525

754

09:09:46

OD_7z2PWAA-01

XLON

624

754

09:09:46

OD_7z2PWAA-03

XLON

674

754

09:09:46

OD_7z2PWAB-00

BATE

1363

754

09:09:46

OD_7z2PWAC-00

BATE

550

757

09:57:49

OD_7z2bcIs-00

BATE

14

757

09:57:57

OD_7z2beNq-00

XLON

292

757

09:57:57

OD_7z2beNr-00

XLON

226

757

09:57:57

OD_7z2beNs-00

XLON

180

757

09:57:57

OD_7z2beNs-02

XLON

119

756

09:59:37

OD_7z2c4MV-00

BATE

617

758

10:29:53

OD_7z2jgp9-00

BATE

22

758

10:29:53

OD_7z2jgpA-00

BATE

6

758

10:30:03

OD_7z2jjQO-00

XLON

37

758

10:30:39

OD_7z2jsn0-00

CHIX

610

758

10:37:57

OD_7z2lijY-00

BATE

219

758

10:39:21

OD_7z2m4aO-00

AQXE

29

758

10:59:25

OD_7z2r7ng-00

AQXE

29

758

10:59:25

OD_7z2r7ng-02

AQXE

8

758

11:06:43

OD_7z2sxkI-00

CHIX

12

758

11:06:43

OD_7z2sxkI-02

CHIX

19

758

11:07:28

OD_7z2t9SK-00

AQXE

768

758

11:10:01

OD_7z2tnFs-00

BATE

316

758

11:10:02

OD_7z2tnVr-00

BATE

165

756

11:10:04

OD_7z2to2r-00

CHIX

9

758

11:22:08

OD_7z2wqO2-00

XLON

1000

757

11:25:51

OD_7z2xmIU-00

XLON

300

757

11:25:51

OD_7z2xmIV-00

XLON

300

757

11:25:51

OD_7z2xmIV-02

XLON

300

757

11:25:51

OD_7z2xmIW-01

XLON

1868

757

11:25:51

OD_7z2xmIX-00

XLON

600

757

11:25:51

OD_7z2xmIX-02

XLON

300

757

11:25:51

OD_7z2xmIY-00

XLON

1229

757

11:25:54

OD_7z2xn8I-00

XLON

1500

757

11:25:54

OD_7z2xn8J-00

XLON

176

757

11:25:54

OD_7z2xn8J-02

XLON

125

757

11:25:54

OD_7z2xn8K-00

XLON

638

756

11:25:55

OD_7z2xnJT-00

BATE

635

756

11:25:55

OD_7z2xnJT-02

BATE

195

756

11:26:10

OD_7z2xrKp-00

TRQX

1000

756

11:26:10

OD_7z2xrKq-00

CHIX

582

756

11:26:10

OD_7z2xrKq-02

TRQX

562

755

11:26:12

OD_7z2xrlC-00

AQXE

18

755

11:26:12

OD_7z2xrlD-00

AQXE

85

755

11:26:57

OD_7z2y3Xv-00

AQXE

228

755

11:34:14

OD_7z2ztFf-00

XLON

333

755

11:34:14

OD_7z2ztFg-01

XLON

416

753

11:37:09

OD_7z30cbZ-00

CHIX

1112

753

11:37:09

OD_7z30cba-00

XLON

558

753

11:37:09

OD_7z30cba-02

BATE

420

747

12:10:38

OD_7z393Gd-00

XLON

320

747

12:10:38

OD_7z393Ge-01

XLON

64

748

12:16:11

OD_7z3AS24-00

BATE

215

748

12:16:11

OD_7z3AS24-02

BATE

246

748

12:16:11

OD_7z3AS25-01

BATE

170

750

13:03:25

OD_7z3ML3v-00

CHIX

168

750

13:13:28

OD_7z3Os2Z-00

CHIX

255

752

13:29:46

OD_7z3SyRf-00

AQXE

207

752

13:31:51

OD_7z3TUsd-00

CHIX

144

752

13:31:51

OD_7z3TUse-01

TRQX

1522

752

13:31:51

OD_7z3TUse-03

XLON

116

752

13:31:51

OD_7z3TUsf-00

TRQX

112

752

13:31:51

OD_7z3TUsf-02

CHIX

2889

752

13:31:51

OD_7z3TUsf-04

XLON

350

752

13:31:51

OD_7z3TUsg-00

TRQX

513

752

13:31:51

OD_7z3TUsg-02

BATE

600

752

13:31:51

OD_7z3TUsg-04

XLON

146

752

13:31:51

OD_7z3TUsg-06

CHIX

37

752

13:31:51

OD_7z3TUsh-01

XLON

600

752

13:31:51

OD_7z3TUsh-03

BATE

299

752

13:31:51

OD_7z3TUsh-05

XLON

300

752

13:31:51

OD_7z3TUsi-00

BATE

300

752

13:31:51

OD_7z3TUsi-02

XLON

300

752

13:31:51

OD_7z3TUsi-04

BATE

448

752

13:31:51

OD_7z3TUsi-06

BATE

300

752

13:31:51

OD_7z3TUsj-00

XLON

42

752

13:31:51

OD_7z3TUsj-02

XLON

491

752

13:36:42

OD_7z3UigY-00

XLON

2

755

14:27:12

OD_7z3hR2N-00

AQXE

29

755

14:27:12

OD_7z3hR2N-02

AQXE

422

753

14:42:51

OD_7z3lNGY-00

TRQX

84

754

14:47:00

OD_7z3mPrx-00

TRQX

434

754

14:47:00

OD_7z3mPry-01

TRQX

95

753

14:47:50

OD_7z3mcuM-00

AQXE

16

753

14:51:56

OD_7z3nezh-00

AQXE

94

753

14:51:56

OD_7z3nezq-00

AQXE

84

753

14:54:18

OD_7z3oFwa-00

CHIX

75

753

14:54:28

OD_7z3oIWx-00

AQXE

424

756

14:56:50

OD_7z3otZw-00

XLON

120

756

14:56:50

OD_7z3otZx-00

XLON

712

754

14:59:03

OD_7z3pS87-00

CHIX

72

756

15:00:03

OD_7z3phmx-00

CHIX

460

756

15:00:03

OD_7z3phmy-00

CHIX

466

756

15:00:03

OD_7z3phmy-02

CHIX

324

756

15:00:04

OD_7z3pi3A-00

CHIX

907

756

15:03:18

OD_7z3qWVs-00

AQXE

657

755

15:03:19

OD_7z3qWjl-00

CHIX

118

755

15:03:19

OD_7z3qWjq-00

XLON

210

757

15:04:52

OD_7z3quyN-00

XLON

778

757

15:04:52

OD_7z3quyN-02

XLON

325

757

15:04:53

OD_7z3qvER-00

XLON

171

757

15:04:53

OD_7z3qvER-02

XLON

102

755

15:05:45

OD_7z3r8kk-00

CHIX

390

755

15:05:45

OD_7z3r8kl-00

CHIX

58

757

15:07:59

OD_7z3rhcG-00

BATE

90

757

15:07:59

OD_7z3rhcG-02

BATE

528

757

15:14:02

OD_7z3tDre-00

AQXE

14165

757

15:14:02

OD_7z3tDrf-00

XLON

214

758

15:14:02

OD_7z3tDrf-02

TRQX

790

757

15:14:02

OD_7z3tDrg-00

XLON

302

758

15:14:02

OD_7z3tDrg-02

TRQX

351

757

15:14:02

OD_7z3tDrh-00

CHIX

6

758

15:16:02

OD_7z3tjGY-00

BATE

355

758

15:16:02

OD_7z3tjGY-02

BATE

45

758

15:16:03

OD_7z3tjWw-00

BATE

390

757

15:22:02

OD_7z3vEin-00

XLON

1173

757

15:24:04

OD_7z3vkeJ-00

XLON

2355

757

15:27:37

OD_7z3we1V-00

XLON

900

756

15:27:37

OD_7z3we1W-01

BATE

129

756

15:27:37

OD_7z3we1Y-00

CHIX

5263

756

15:27:37

OD_7z3we1Y-02

BATE

233

756

15:27:37

OD_7z3we1Y-04

CHIX

1027

756

15:27:37

OD_7z3we1Z-00

BATE

3659

756

15:27:37

OD_7z3we1a-00

BATE

469

757

15:35:38

OD_7z3yfCB-00

XLON

260

757

15:35:38

OD_7z3yfCG-00

BATE

274

758

15:43:39

OD_7z40gKG-00

XLON

1304

758

15:43:39

OD_7z40gKI-00

XLON

55

758

15:44:28

OD_7z40t4r-00

CHIX

236

759

16:08:52

OD_7z471vS-00

AQXE

50

759

16:08:52

OD_7z471vT-00

AQXE

446

759

16:08:52

OD_7z471vU-00

AQXE

129

759

16:25:13

OD_7z4B980-00

AQXE

193

759

16:27:42

OD_7z4Bltz-00

XLON

887

759

16:27:42

OD_7z4Blu0-01

XLON

509

759

16:27:42

OD_7z4Blu0-03

XLON

253

759

16:27:42

OD_7z4Blu1-00

XLON

390

759

16:27:42

OD_7z4Blu1-02

XLON

169

759

16:27:51

OD_7z4BoEc-00

TRQX

696

759

16:28:38

OD_7z4C0SW-00

CHIX

122

759

16:28:38

OD_7z4C0SW-02

CHIX

23

759

16:29:15

OD_7z4CA5I-00

AQXE

256

759

16:29:41

OD_7z4CGqt-00

AQXE


