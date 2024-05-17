Anzeige
Freitag, 17.05.2024
Paukenschlag in den USA - diese Aktien könnten profitieren
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
17-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
17 May 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 16th of May 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           65,000     35,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.7240     GBP1.4760 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.7020     GBP1.4640 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.7152     GBP1.4703

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 646,423,159 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,207      1.708         XDUB     09:06:14      00028898956TRDU1 
1,285      1.708         XDUB     09:06:14      00028898957TRDU1 
6,310      1.712         XDUB     09:22:40      00028899034TRDU1 
2,847      1.716         XDUB     10:10:51      00028899298TRDU1 
1,501      1.716         XDUB     10:10:51      00028899299TRDU1 
2,201      1.71         XDUB     10:34:58      00028899373TRDU1 
369       1.714         XDUB     12:21:46      00028899847TRDU1 
47        1.714         XDUB     12:21:46      00028899848TRDU1 
3,107      1.714         XDUB     12:24:36      00028899881TRDU1 
525       1.714         XDUB     12:24:36      00028899882TRDU1 
2,582      1.714         XDUB     12:24:36      00028899883TRDU1 
1,600      1.724         XDUB     12:44:56      00028900071TRDU1 
158       1.724         XDUB     12:44:56      00028900072TRDU1 
565       1.724         XDUB     12:44:56      00028900073TRDU1 
4,760      1.724         XDUB     12:50:44      00028900105TRDU1 
393       1.722         XDUB     13:47:43      00028900436TRDU1 
1,142      1.722         XDUB     13:47:43      00028900437TRDU1 
2,281      1.722         XDUB     14:00:39      00028900496TRDU1 
1,750      1.722         XDUB     14:18:21      00028900647TRDU1 
493       1.722         XDUB     14:18:21      00028900648TRDU1 
2,293      1.718         XDUB     14:28:42      00028900793TRDU1 
2,142      1.718         XDUB     14:28:42      00028900795TRDU1 
2,193      1.718         XDUB     14:28:42      00028900796TRDU1 
2,446      1.712         XDUB     14:58:23      00028901349TRDU1 
2,238      1.71         XDUB     14:58:26      00028901351TRDU1 
2,313      1.71         XDUB     14:58:26      00028901352TRDU1 
54        1.712         XDUB     15:35:53      00028901713TRDU1 
2,253      1.712         XDUB     15:35:53      00028901714TRDU1 
96        1.716         XDUB     15:56:47      00028901844TRDU1 
54        1.716         XDUB     15:56:47      00028901845TRDU1 
2,100      1.716         XDUB     15:56:47      00028901846TRDU1 
1,865      1.716         XDUB     15:56:47      00028901847TRDU1 
561       1.716         XDUB     15:56:47      00028901848TRDU1 
1,865      1.716         XDUB     15:56:47      00028901849TRDU1 
4,237      1.716         XDUB     15:56:47      00028901850TRDU1 
499       1.716         XDUB     15:56:47      00028901851TRDU1 
2,668      1.702         XDUB     16:18:57      00028901971TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
54        1.468         XLON     10:30:15      00028899356TRDU1 
3,176      1.466         XLON     10:34:58      00028899372TRDU1 
675       1.476         XLON     12:50:44      00028900104TRDU1 
3,449      1.476         XLON     12:50:44      00028900106TRDU1 
88        1.476         XLON     12:50:44      00028900107TRDU1 
325       1.476         XLON     12:50:44      00028900108TRDU1 
233       1.476         XLON     12:50:44      00028900109TRDU1 
6        1.476         XLON     12:50:44      00028900110TRDU1 
214       1.476         XLON     12:50:44      00028900111TRDU1 
3        1.476         XLON     12:50:44      00028900112TRDU1 
51        1.476         XLON     12:50:44      00028900113TRDU1 
40        1.474         XLON     13:10:54      00028900296TRDU1 
270       1.474         XLON     14:17:15      00028900644TRDU1 
1,500      1.474         XLON     14:28:42      00028900789TRDU1 
402       1.474         XLON     14:28:42      00028900790TRDU1 
6,809      1.474         XLON     14:28:42      00028900791TRDU1 
846       1.474         XLON     14:28:42      00028900792TRDU1 
295       1.474         XLON     14:28:42      00028900794TRDU1 
6,591      1.468         XLON     14:58:26      00028901350TRDU1 
153       1.468         XLON     15:56:47      00028901852TRDU1 
6,029      1.468         XLON     15:56:47      00028901853TRDU1 
3,500      1.464         XLON     16:26:46      00028902047TRDU1 
291       1.464         XLON     16:26:46      00028902048TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  322090 
EQS News ID:  1905329 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1905329&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 17, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

