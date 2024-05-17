

GENEVA (dpa-AFX) - In a top-level organizational rejig, Switzerland-based luxury goods business Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA (CFRUY) on Friday announced the appointment of Nicolas Bos, to the re-established role of Chief Executive Officer of Richemont effective June 1, 2024.



Bos who joined Richemont in 1992 is currently Chief Executive of one of its units Van Cleef & Arpels.



'Building on Richemont's expanded scale and stronger focus on retail and jewellery, Nicolas will steer the Group through the next phase of its evolution. The re-established CEO role will help streamline decision making and optimise operational management,' the company said in a statement.



In his new role, Bos would directly and indirectly oversee all the Maisons, functions and regions, notably the Jewellery Maisons, Finance and Human Resources.



