

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - ENGIE SA (ENGQF.PK), a French utility company, Friday reported earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT of 4.166 billion euros for the first quarter, 1.2 percent lower than 4.216 billion euros in the same quarter a year ago, impacted by decline in sales in almost all segments.



EBIT excluding nuclear was 3.7 billion euros, a decline of 3.2 percent from last year.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization or EBITDA declined 0.1 percent from last year to 5.4 billion euros.



EBITDA excluding nuclear decreased 1.2 percent year-on-year to 4.8 billion euros.



Revenue for the quarter declined 24.6 percent to 22 billion euros from 29.2 billion euros in the previous year.



Net financial debt at the end of the quarter stood at 27.6 billion euros, down 1.9 billion compared to December 31, 2023, mainly driven by cash flow from operations of 5.1 billion euros.



Looking ahead, the company has reaffirmed its full-year EBIT excluding nuclear in a range of 7.5 billion euros to 8.5 billion euros.



