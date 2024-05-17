

GENEVA (dpa-AFX) - Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG (CFRUY.PK), a Swiss luxury goods company, on Friday recorded a surge in full-year net profit of 2.362 billion euros or 4.077 euros per A share from 313 million euros or 0.543 euro per A share, recorded last year.



Earnings from continuing operations stood at 3.817 billion euros or 6.588 per A share, lower than previous year's 3.909 billion euros or 6.778 per A share.



Loss from discontinued operations narrowed to 1.455 billion euros from 3.596 billion euros a year ago, reflecting a further reduction in the fair value of YNAP, with 1263 million euros write down of the net assets held for sale, considering current levels of net working capital.



Profit before taxation slipped to 4.655 billion euros from last year's 4.758 billion euros.



Operating income was at 4.794 billion euros, compared with 5.031 billion euros in fiscal 2023.



Revenue was 20.616 billion euros, an increase from previous year's 19.953 billion euros.



The Board will pay an ordinary dividend of CHF 2.75 per 1 A share, and CHF 0.275 per 'B' shares, a 10 percent increase in the ordinary dividend over the prior year.



