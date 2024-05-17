

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Land Securities Group Plc (LAND.L) reported that its loss attributable to shareholders of the parent for the year ended 31 March 2024 narrowed to 319 million pounds or 43.0 pence per share from 619 million pounds or 83.6 pence per share in the prior year.



Underlying EPRA earnings per share for the year was 50.1 pence, unchanged from the previous year.



Annual loss before tax was 341 million compared to a loss of 622 million pounds in the prior year.



Revenues for the year rose to 824 million pounds from 791 million pounds in the prior year.



The Board has recommended a final dividend for the year ended 31 March 2024 of 12.1 pence per share compared to 12.0 pence per share paid last year. The final dividend will be paid on 26 July 2024 to shareholders registered at the close of business on 14 June 2024.



Looking ahead, the company said earnings per share for the year to March 2025 would likely be slightly below the 50.1 pence for 2024.



For March 2026, the company currently expects earnings per share to be slightly above this level, reflecting the combined effect of continued like-for-like income growth and accretive capital recycling.



