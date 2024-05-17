IIIF150 Air2 Ultra: World's Thinnest Rugged Phone at 8.55mm Thickness

SHENZHEN, China, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Established in 2020, IIIF150 focuses on the premium ultra-thin rugged phones. Recognizing a common flaw in the current market - the sacrifice of aesthetics and ergonomic design for durability - IIIF150 product team set out to redefine the norm. IIIF150's commitment lies in the meticulous design, relentless research, and innovative development of ultra-thin rugged phones. Here unveils the IIIF150 Air2 Ultra, the thinnest rugged phone in history as of 2024, with a thickness of 8.55mm.

Unique fighter-aircraft Design

The Air2 Ultra boasts a sleek and fighter-aircraft design, light weight and measuring a mere 8.55mm in thickness and 230g in weight, which is Top1 in the ultra-thin rugged phone thickness record till this day. Crafted with precision and attention to detail, the 79.8mm width fits comfortably in your hand. The 1.6mm narrow CarbonEdge bezel is light weight, and high temperature resistance, high friction resistance, and high corrosion resistance, thus enhances the phone's durability.

The 1st Flexible AMOLED on Rugged Phones

IIIF150 Air2 Ultra is the 1st rugged phone in the industry to equip with this Flexible AMOLED to reduce display thickness from 1.35mm to 0.65mm. This 6.8-inch Flexible AMOLED display offers a peak brightness of 2600nits, high frequency PWM, and a 120Hz refresh rate to ensure vivid details and seamless browsing experience. And the dynamic island alert function doesn't affect the full view display experience.

Professional Imaging: 64MP Autofocus Owlmage

The infrared night vision camera boasts 64MP with autofocus Owlmage, a first in rugged phones, along with a 108MP main camera. IIIF150 developed the Owl Image function for outdoor enthusiasts to enjoy shooting pleasure even in total darkness. The Owlmage provides a 20-meter capture range, competing with all major players. Additionally, Owlmage also features night vision stabilization.

Comfortably Robust---IP68, IPX9K, and STD-810H certified

IIIF150 Air2 Ultra is not just stylish but built tough with 1.1mm thickness Corning Gorilla Glass, restructured deploy of hardware parts, strictly certified by rugged phone standard IP68, IPX9K, and STD-810H. Real water-proof hero does not need a water-proof plug. With advanced watertight hardware design and manufacture technology, nearly all IIIF150 ultra-thin rugged phones have ingeniously omitted the traditional water-proof plug. Air2 Ultra is perfectly water-proof at depth of 6m in water for 24 hours.

5G plus 32GB RAM

Last but not least, Air2 Ultra is powered by the Dimensity 7050 5G processor, highly improved on graphic process compared to the last generation. With 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 16GB Extension RAM and ROM to 512GB UFS3.1, provides ample space for all your life adventures. 65W GaN fast charging also enabled, super fast and safe.

IIIF150 Air2 Ultra elevates the rugged phone experience to a new level by user experience centered product philosophy. The unique design, premium rugged phone technology, and quick adoption of new hardware designs to guarantee users a hard-to-forget outdoor experience.

