Company Name: Flughafen Wien AG

ISIN: AT00000VIE62



Reason for the research: Upate

Recommendation: Halten

from: 17.05.2024

Target price: EUR 58.00

Target price on sight of: 12 months

Last rating change:

Analyst: Henry Wendisch



Q1 review: powerful take-off into 2024



FWAG released sound Q1 results, in line with our estimates. While top-line was driven by solid passenger growth, bottom-line benefitted from a positive financial result and grew disproportionately. In detail:

Upbeat winter travel grew top-line: Against last year's muted outlook, Q1 passengers numbers rose by 14% on group level (VIE: +11% yoy) thanks to a higher number of flights (+9% of movements). On top of that, the increase in airport charges (c. 41% of sales) of up to 9.7%, effective as of Jan'24, lead to overall sales growth of 17% yoy to EUR 210m (eNuW: EUR 211m).

Proportionate EBITDA growth: Material costs declined by 15% yoy thanks to (1) an increased contribution from FWAG's own PV power production, (2) a mild winter and (3) lower energy prices, which decreased the expenses for deicing liquids and energy. On the other hand, collective labour agreements and the increase in headcount pushed personnel expenses to EUR 89m, up 18% yoy, while other OPEX grew by 30% yoy. In sum, EBITDA expanded by 19% yoy to EUR 80m (eNuW: EUR 79m)



Disproportionate expansion of net income: With constant D&A (+3% yoy) and unchanged tax rate (26%) as well as a strong improvement of the financial result (EUR 3.8m vs. -0.9m in Q1'23), net income grew disproportionately to sales by a staggering 49% yoy to EUR 37m (eNuW: EUR 36m).

Guidance increased: Due to the sound results, FWAG slightly raised its FY guidance to > EUR 1bn sales (old: c. EUR 980m), > EUR 400m EBITDA (old: > EUR 390m) and net profit before minorities of > EUR 220m (old: > EUR 210m) which is now in line with our estimates.



Solid cash generation: During Q1, FWAG generated a FCF of EUR 31m, despite a hefty increase in CAPEX (EUR 38m, + 138% yoy) due the current southern expansion of Terminal 3. Consequently, net cash stands at EUR 393m, up 9% yoy (EUR 449m excl. lease liabilities). Going forward, neither the upcoming dividend payment (EUR 111m in Q2), nor the current CAPEX cycle should decrease net cash.



Bright outlook at cruising altitude: Current summer booking numbers are on the same level as the record of 2019, implying an overall passenger growth of 6% for this year, in line with our estimates.



Nonetheless, the solid operating performance seems reflected in the current valuation. Therefore, FWAG remains a HOLD with an unchanged PT of EUR 58.00, based on DCF.



Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.



The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

