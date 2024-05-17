

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - ABB Ltd. (ANN.L, ABB), a Swedish-Swiss technology company, said that it has signed an agreement to acquire Siemens' Wiring Accessories business in China. Financial terms were not disclosed.



The deal includes wiring accessories, smart home systems, smart door locks and further peripheral home automation products, which will continue with the Siemens brand under terms of a licensing agreement.



ABB noted that the acquisition will also give access to a wide distribution network across 230 cities in China and provide additional expertise from regional sales, manufacturing operations and management teams. Siemens' Wiring Accessories business in China generated more than $150 million in revenues in 2023 and includes more than 350 employees.



The business will be margin accretive to ABB and the transaction is expected to close within the next twelve months.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken