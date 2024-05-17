Germany added approximately 1 GW of new solar capacity in April and 4. 9 GW in the first four months of this year, according to the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur). The country's total PV capacity now stands at 87. 6 GW. From pv magazine Germany Germany installed 1,040 MW of new PV capacity in April, according to the latest figures from the Bundesnetzagentur. This compares to 881 MW in April 2023. In the first four months of this year, newly installed PV capacity hit 4. 98 GW in Germany, from around 3. 71 GW in the same period a year earlier. The country's cumulative installed solar ...

