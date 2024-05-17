DJ Amundi MSCI New Energy ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI New Energy ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist (NRJL LN) Amundi MSCI New Energy ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 17-May-2024 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI New Energy ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 16-May-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 28.271 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 27231344 CODE: NRJL LN ISIN: FR0010524777 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010524777 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRJL LN Sequence No.: 322106 EQS News ID: 1905435 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 17, 2024 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)