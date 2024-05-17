DJ Amundi Global Emerging Bond Markit iBoxx UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Emerging Bond Markit iBoxx UCITS ETF Dist (LEMB LN) Amundi Global Emerging Bond Markit iBoxx UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 17-May-2024 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Emerging Bond Markit iBoxx UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 16-May-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 76.85 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1056392 CODE: LEMB LN ISIN: LU1686830909 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1686830909 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEMB LN Sequence No.: 322192 EQS News ID: 1905607 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 17, 2024 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)