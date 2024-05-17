Anzeige
Freitag, 17.05.2024
Paukenschlag in den USA - diese Aktien könnten profitieren
17.05.2024 | 09:49
Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (DTEC LN) 
Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
17-May-2024 / 09:16 CET/CEST 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc 
DEALING DATE: 16-May-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 14.254 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11473582 
CODE: DTEC LN 
ISIN: LU2023678282 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
ISIN:      LU2023678282 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      DTEC LN 
Sequence No.:  322237 
EQS News ID:  1905701 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 17, 2024 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
