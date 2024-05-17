DJ Amundi Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 16-May-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 47.8899 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2315478 CODE: GAGU LN ISIN: LU1437024729

May 17, 2024 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)