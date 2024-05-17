DJ Amundi EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist (PRIC LN) Amundi EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 17-May-2024 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 16-May-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 18.3389 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 51021651 CODE: PRIC LN ISIN: LU1931975079 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931975079 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIC LN Sequence No.: 322309 EQS News ID: 1905853 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 17, 2024 03:25 ET (07:25 GMT)