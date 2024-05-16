NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) today reported results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024, ended March 31, 2024. For further information, please see the fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 results slide deck posted to the Company's investor relations website at take2games.com/ir.

Management Comments

"We concluded Fiscal 2024 with strong fourth quarter results, including Net Bookings of $1.35 billion, which exceeded the high-end of our guidance range. Many of our key franchises outperformed, including NBA 2K24; Zynga's in-app purchases, led by Toon Blast and our newest hit, Match Factory!; the Red Dead Redemption series and the Grand Theft Auto series," said Strauss Zelnick, Chairman and CEO of Take-Two.

"As we enter Fiscal 2025 with positive momentum, we expect to deliver Net Bookings of $5.55 to $5.65 billion. Our outlook reflects a narrowing of Rockstar Games' previously established window of Calendar 2025 to Fall of Calendar 2025 for Grand Theft Auto VI. We are highly confident that Rockstar Games will deliver an unparalleled entertainment experience, and our expectations for the commercial impact of the title continue to increase. Looking ahead, we believe that our Company is poised to achieve new levels of success, and we expect to deliver sequential growth in Net Bookings for Fiscal 2025, 2026, and 2027. As we deliver our pipeline, we are confident that we will drive our scale, enhance our margins, and deliver industry-leading returns for our shareholders."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial and Operational Highlights

Total Net Bookings* decreased 3% to $1.35 billion, as compared to $1.39 billion during last year's fiscal fourth quarter. Net Bookings from recurrent consumer spending** decreased 2% and accounted for 79% of total Net Bookings. The largest contributors to Net Bookings were NBA® 2K24, Grand Theft Auto® Online and Grand Theft Auto V, Toon Blast , Empires & Puzzles, our hyper-casual mobile portfolio, Red Dead Redemption® 2 and Red Dead Online, WWE® 2K24 , Match Factory!, Words With Friends, and Merge Dragons!.



GAAP net revenue decreased 3% to $1.40 billion, as compared to $1.45 billion in last year's fiscal fourth quarter. Recurrent consumer spending** decreased 2% and accounted for 79% of total GAAP net revenue. The largest contributors to GAAP net revenue were NBA 2K24 and NBA 2K23, Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto V, Toon Blast, Empires & Puzzles, our hyper-casual mobile portfolio, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online, WWE 2K24, Match Factory!, and Words With Friends.



GAAP net loss was $2.90 billion, or $17.02 per share, as compared to $610.3 million, or $3.62 per share, for the comparable period last year.

Our GAAP results include impairment charges of (i) $2.18 billion related to goodwill and (ii) $304.3 million for acquisition-related intangible assets, and business reorganization expenses of $93.3 million related to our cost-reduction program.

* Net Bookings is our operational metric and defined as the net amount of products and services sold digitally or sold-in physically during the period, and includes licensing fees, merchandise, in-game advertising, strategy guides and publisher incentives.

** Recurrent consumer spending is generated from ongoing consumer engagement and includes virtual currency, add-on content, in-game purchases and in-game advertising.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

The following data is used internally by the Company's management and Board of Directors to adjust the Company's GAAP and Non-GAAP financial results in order to facilitate comparison of its operating performance between periods and to better understand its core business and future outlook:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Financial Data in millions Statement of Operations Change in deferred net revenue and related cost of revenue Stock-based compensation Impact of business reorganization Amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles Business acquisition Other (a) GAAP Total net revenue $1,399.4 (50.7) Cost of revenue 930.3 (3.4) (3.9) (476.3) Gross profit 469.1 (47.3) 3.9 476.3 Operating expenses 3,182.2 (76.7) (93.3) (17.7) (2,164.7) (Loss) income from operations (2,713.1) (47.3) 80.6 93.3 494.0 2,164.7 Interest and other, net (24.6) 2.0 1.9 6.8 (Loss) gain on fair value adjustments, net (6.9) 3.3 3.4 (Loss) income before income taxes (2,744.6) (45.3) 80.6 93.3 494.0 2,169.9 10.2 Non-GAAP EBITDA (19.6) (47.3) 80.6 93.3 13.4 (10.2)

Note: For management reporting purposes, the table above assumes a management tax rate of 18% and a fully diluted share count of 173.2 million in order to calculate diluted net income per share.

(a) Other includes adjustments for (i) the revaluation of the Turkish Lira against the U.S. Dollar and (ii) fair value adjustments related to certain equity investments.

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial and Operational Highlights

Total Net Bookings* increased 1% to $5.33 billion, as compared to $5.28 billion during last fiscal year. Net Bookings from recurrent consumer spending** increased 2% and accounted for 78% of total Net Bookings. The largest contributors to Net Bookings were NBA 2K24, Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto V, Toon Blast , Empires & Puzzles, our hyper-casual mobile portfolio, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online, Words With Friends, and Merge Dragons!.



GAAP net revenue was flat at $5.35 billion when compared to last fiscal year. Recurrent consumer spending** increased 1% and accounted for 79% of total GAAP net revenue. The largest contributors to GAAP net revenue were NBA 2K23 and NBA 2K24, Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto V, Toon Blast, our hyper-casual mobile portfolio, Empires & Puzzles, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online, Merge Dragons!, Words With Friends, and Zynga Poker .



GAAP net loss was $3.74 billion, or $22.01 per share, as compared to $1.12 billion, or $7.03 per share, for the comparable period last year.

Our GAAP results include impairment charges of (i) $2.34 billion related to goodwill and (ii) $577.4 million for acquisition-related intangible assets, and business reorganization expenses of $104.6 million related to our cost-reduction programs.

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

The following data is used internally by the Company's management and Board of Directors to adjust the Company's GAAP and Non-GAAP financial results in order to facilitate comparison of its operating performance between periods and to better understand its core business and future outlook:

Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2024 Financial Data in millions Statement of Operations Change in deferred net revenue and related cost of revenue Stock-based compensation Impact of business reorganization Amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles Business acquisition Other (a) GAAP Total net revenue $5,349.6 (16.7) Cost of revenue 3,107.8 (24.4) (1,303.5) 10.0 Gross profit 2,241.8 (16.7) 24.4 (1,303.5) Operating expenses 5,832.4 (311.2) (104.6) (115.4) (2,351.8) (Loss) income from operations (3,590.6) (16.7) 335.6 104.6 1,418.9 2,341.8 Interest and other, net (103.6) 2.0 0.5 26.7 (Loss) gain on fair value adjustments, net (8.6) 6.4 1.9 (Loss) income before income taxes (3,702.8) (14.7) 335.6 104.6 1,418.9 2,348.7 28.6 Non-GAAP EBITDA 272.0 (16.7) 335.6 104.6 (1.9) 28.6

Note: For management reporting purposes, the table above assumes a management tax rate of 18% and a fully diluted share count of 172.6 in order to calculate diluted net income per share.

(a) Other includes adjustments for (i) the revaluation of the Turkish Lira against the U.S. Dollar and (ii) fair value adjustments related to certain equity investments.

Outlook for Fiscal 2025

Take-Two is providing its initial outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025 and fiscal first quarter ending June 30, 2024.

Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2025

The Company is also providing selected data, which is used internally by its management and Board of Directors to adjust the Company's GAAP and Non-GAAP financial outlook in order to facilitate comparison of its operating performance between periods and to better understand its core business and future outlook:

Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2025 Financial Data $ in millions except for per share amounts Outlook (1) Change in deferred net revenue and related cost of revenue Stock-based compensation Amortization of acquired intangibles Other (a) GAAP Total net revenue $5,570 to $5,670 (20) Cost of revenue $2,431 to $2,457 10 (10) (640) Operating expenses $3,559 to $3,579 (306) (70) (31) Interest and other, net $111 (4) (Loss) income before income taxes $(531) to $(477) (30) 316 710 35 Net loss $(674) to $(606) Net loss per share $(3.90) to $(3.50) Net cash from operating activities approximately $(20) Capital expenditures approximately $140 Non-GAAP EBITDA $429 to $483 (30) 316 31 Adjusted Unrestricted Operating Cash Flow approximately $(200) Operational Metric Net Bookings $5,550 to $5,650

Management reporting tax rate anticipated to be 18%

Share count used to calculate GAAP net loss per share is expected to be 172.9 million

Share count used to calculate management reporting diluted net income per share is expected to be 175.3 million

(a) Other includes adjustments for (i) business reorganization expenses and (ii) deferred financing costs associated with our debt.

First Quarter Ending June 30, 2024

The Company is also providing selected data, which is used internally by its management and Board of Directors to adjust the Company's GAAP and Non-GAAP financial outlook in order to facilitate comparison of its operating performance between periods and to better understand its core business and future outlook:

Three Months Ending June 30, 2024 Financial Data $ in millions except for per share amounts Outlook (1) Change in deferred net revenue and related cost of revenue Stock-based compensation Amortization of acquired intangibles Other (a) GAAP Total net revenue $1,300 to $1,350 (100) Cost of revenue $559 to $578 (14) (9) (161) Operating expenses $928 to $938 (75) (18) (25) Interest and other, net $27 (1) (Loss) income before income taxes $(214) to $(193) (86) 84 179 26 Net loss $(272) to $(245) Net loss per share $(1.58) to $(1.43) Non-GAAP EBITDA $26 to $47 (86) 84 25 Operational Metric Net Bookings $1,200 to $1,250

Management reporting tax rate is anticipated to be 18%

Share count used to calculate GAAP net loss per share is expected to be 171.7 million

Share count used to calculate management reporting diluted net income per share is expected to be 173.7 million

(a) Other includes adjustments for (i) business reorganization expenses and (ii) deferred financing costs associated with our debt.

1) The individual components of the financial outlook may not foot to the totals, as the Company does not expect actual results for every component to be at the low end or high end of the outlook range simultaneously.

Key assumptions and dependencies underlying the Company's outlook include: a continuation of the current economic backdrop; the timely delivery of the titles included in this financial outlook; continued growth in the installed base of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, as well as engagement on Xbox One and PlayStation 4; the ability to develop and publish products that capture market share for these current generation systems while also leveraging opportunities on PC, mobile and other platforms; factors affecting our performance on mobile, such as player acquisition costs; our ongoing focus on our live services portfolio and new game pipeline; and stable foreign exchange rates. See also "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements" below.

Product Releases

The following have been released since January 1, 2024:

Label Product Platforms Release Date Private Division Penny's Big Breakaway PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Switch February 21, 2024 2K WWE 2K24 PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC March 8, 2024 Private Division No Rest for the Wicked Early Access on PC April 18, 2024 2K NFL 2K Playmakers iOs, Android April 23, 2024 2K TopSpin 2K25 PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC April 26, 2024

Take-Two's future lineup announced to-date includes:

Label Product Platforms Release Date Zynga Star Wars Hunters iOS, Android, Switch June 4, 2024 Zynga Game of Thrones: Legends iOs, Android Fiscal 2025 Private Division Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Switch Fiscal 2025 2K NBA 2K25 TBA Fiscal 2025 2K WWE 2K25 TBA Fiscal 2025 Rockstar Games Grand Theft Auto VI PS5, Xbox Series X|S Fall of Calendar 2025 Ghost Story Games Judas PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC TBA

Conference Call

Take-Two will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to review these results and discuss other topics. The call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-0984 or (201) 689-8577. A live listen-only webcast of the call will be available by visiting http://ir.take2games.com and a replay will be available following the call at the same location.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses Non-GAAP measures of financial performance: Adjusted Unrestricted Operating Cash Flow, which is defined as GAAP net cash from operating activities, adjusted for changes in restricted cash, and EBITDA, which is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding interest income (expense), provision for (benefit from) income taxes, depreciation expense, and amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles.

The Company's management believes it is important to consider Adjusted Unrestricted Operating Cash Flow, in addition to net cash from operating activities, as it provides more transparency into current business trends without regard to the timing of payments from restricted cash, which is primarily related to a dedicated account limited to the payment of certain internal royalty obligations.

The Company's management believes it is important to consider EBITDA, in addition to net income, as it removes the effect of certain non-cash expenses, debt-related charges, and income taxes. Management believes that, when considered together with reported amounts, EBITDA is useful to investors and management in understanding the Company's ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends and provides useful additional information relating to the Company's operations and financial condition.

These Non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. These Non-GAAP financial measures may be different from similarly titled measures used by other companies. In the future, Take-Two may also consider whether other items should also be excluded in calculating these Non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company. Management believes that the presentation of these Non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with additional useful information to measure Take-Two's financial and operating performance. In particular, these measures facilitate comparison of our operating performance between periods and may help investors to understand better the operating results of Take-Two. Internally, management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company's operating results and in planning and forecasting. A reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure is contained in the financial tables to this press release.

Final Results

The financial results discussed herein are presented on a preliminary basis; final data will be included in Take-Two's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended March 31, 2024.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher, and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. We develop and publish products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga. Our products are designed for console gaming systems, PC, and mobile, including smartphones and tablets. We deliver our products through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. The Company's common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our website at http://www.take2games.com.

All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein, which are not historical facts, including statements relating to Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.'s ("Take-Two," the "Company," "we," "us," or similar pronouns) outlook, are considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws and may be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook for our future business and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of our management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to them, which are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may vary materially from these forward-looking statements based on a variety of risks and uncertainties including risks relating to our combination with Zynga Inc.; the risks of conducting business internationally, including as a result of unforeseen geopolitical events; the impact of changes in interest rates by the Federal Reserve and other central banks, including on our short-term investment portfolio; the impact of inflation; volatility in foreign currency exchange rates; our dependence on key management and product development personnel; our dependence on our NBA 2K and Grand Theft Auto products and our ability to develop other hit titles; our ability to leverage opportunities on PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S; factors affecting our mobile business, such as player acquisition costs; the timely release and significant market acceptance of our games; and the ability to maintain acceptable pricing levels on our games.

Other important factors and information are contained in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including the risks summarized in the section entitled "Risk Factors," the Company's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company's other periodic filings with the SEC, which can be accessed at www.take2games.com. All forward-looking statements are qualified by these cautionary statements and apply only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net revenue: Game $ 1,260.6 $ 1,266.3 $ 4,693.5 $ 4,735.6 Advertising 138.8 179.9 656.1 614.3 Total net revenue 1,399.4 1,446.2 5,349.6 5,349.9 Cost of revenue: Game intangibles 474.7 669.6 1,301.1 1,169.7 Product costs 210.7 188.0 756.6 714.0 Software development costs and royalties 88.2 186.1 346.7 435.1 Licenses 78.6 74.8 305.8 306.9 Internal royalties 78.1 104.5 397.6 438.9 Cost of revenue 930.3 1,223.0 3,107.8 3,064.6 Gross profit 469.1 223.2 2,241.8 2,285.3 Selling and marketing 448.8 423.4 1,550.2 1,586.5 Research and development 245.5 232.4 948.2 887.6 General and administrative 175.0 218.9 716.1 839.5 Depreciation and amortization 42.9 36.3 171.2 122.3 Goodwill impairment 2,176.7 - 2,342.1 - Business reorganization 93.3 14.6 104.6 14.6 Total operating expenses 3,182.2 925.6 5,832.4 3,450.5 (Loss) income from operations (2,713.1 ) (702.4 ) (3,590.6 ) (1,165.2 ) Interest and other, net (24.6 ) (33.8 ) (103.6 ) (141.9 ) (Loss) gain on fair value adjustments, net (6.9 ) 5.6 (8.6 ) (31.0 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (2,744.6 ) (730.6 ) (3,702.8 ) (1,338.1 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 158.4 (120.3 ) 41.4 (213.4 ) Net (loss) income $ (2,903.0 ) $ (610.3 ) $ (3,744.2 ) $ (1,124.7 ) Loss per share: Basic and diluted loss per share $ (17.02 ) $ (3.62 ) $ (22.01 ) $ (7.03 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 170.6 168.7 170.1 159.9

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions, except per share amounts) March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 754.0 $ 827.4 Short-term investments 22.0 187.0 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 252.1 307.6 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $1.2 and $1.3 at March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively 679.7 763.2 Software development costs and licenses 88.3 65.9 Contract assets 85.0 79.9 Prepaid expenses and other 378.6 277.1 Total current assets 2,259.7 2,508.1 Fixed assets, net 411.1 402.8 Right-of-use assets 325.7 282.7 Software development costs and licenses, net of current portion 1,446.5 1,072.2 Goodwill 4,426.4 6,767.1 Other intangibles, net 3,060.6 4,453.2 Deferred tax assets 1.9 44.8 Long-term restricted cash and cash equivalents 95.9 99.6 Other assets 189.1 231.6 Total assets $ 12,216.9 $ 15,862.1 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 195.9 $ 140.1 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,062.6 1,225.7 Deferred revenue 1,059.5 1,078.8 Lease liabilities 63.8 60.2 Short-term debt, net 24.6 1,346.8 Total current liabilities 2,406.4 3,851.6 Long-term debt, net 3,058.3 1,733.0 Non-current deferred revenue 42.9 35.5 Non-current lease liabilities 387.3 347.0 Non-current software development royalties 102.1 110.2 Deferred tax liabilities, net 340.9 534.0 Other long-term liabilities 211.1 208.3 Total liabilities $ 6,549.0 $ 6,819.6 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5.0 shares authorized: no shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and 2023 - - Common stock, $0.01 par value, 300.0 and 300.0 shares authorized; 194.5 and 192.6 shares issued and 170.8 and 168.9 outstanding at March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively 1.9 1.9 Additional paid-in capital 9,371.6 9,010.2 Treasury stock, at cost; 23.7 and 23.7 common shares at March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively (1,020.6 ) (1,020.6 ) (Accumulated Deficit) / Retained earnings (2,579.9 ) 1,164.3 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (105.1 ) (113.3 ) Total stockholders' equity $ 5,667.9 $ 9,042.5 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,216.9 $ 15,862.1

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions) Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (3,744.2 ) $ (1,124.7 ) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Amortization and impairment of software development costs and licenses 292.7 268.3 Stock-based compensation 335.6 317.8 Noncash lease expense 61.1 81.7 Amortization and impairment of intangibles 1,418.9 1,506.7 Depreciation 135.5 90.3 Goodwill impairment 2,342.1 - Interest expense 140.6 122.7 Deferred income taxes (150.4 ) (410.8 ) Fair value adjustments 8.6 31.5 Other, net 30.5 (26.6 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effect from purchases of businesses: Accounts receivable 83.7 106.8 Software development costs and licenses (603.4 ) (492.8 ) Prepaid expenses, other current and other non-current assets (154.7 ) 77.2 Deferred revenue (11.8 ) (141.9 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (200.9 ) (405.1 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (16.1 ) 1.1 Investing activities: Change in bank time deposits 19.8 100.0 Sale and maturities of available-for-sale securities 146.9 542.0 Purchases of available-for-sale securities - - Purchases of fixed assets (141.7 ) (204.2 ) Proceeds from sale of long-term investments - 20.6 Purchase of long-term investments (18.5 ) (15.7 ) Business acquisitions (18.1 ) (3,310.9 ) Other (16.6 ) (8.1 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (28.2 ) (2,876.3 ) Financing activities: Tax payment related to net share settlements on restricted stock awards (94.1 ) (108.1 ) Repurchase of common stock - - Issuance of common stock 39.4 65.4 Cost of debt (10.3 ) (22.4 ) Repayment of debt (1,339.6 ) (200.0 ) Settlement of capped calls - 140.1 Payment for settlement of convertible notes - (1,166.8 ) Proceeds from issuance of debt 1,348.9 3,248.9 Payment of contingent earn-out consideration (35.7 ) (26.8 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (91.4 ) 1,930.3 Effects of foreign currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents 3.1 (15.9 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents (132.6 ) (960.8 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year (1) 1,234.6 2,195.4 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash equivalents, end of year (1) $ 1,102.0 $ 1,234.6

(1) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents shown on our Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow includes amounts in the Cash and cash equivalents, Restricted cash and cash equivalents, and Long-term restricted cash and cash equivalents on our Consolidated Balance Sheet.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES Net Revenue and Net Bookings by Geographic Region, Distribution Channel, and Platform Mix (in millions) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Amount % of total Amount % of total Net revenue by geographic region United States $ 861.4 62 % $ 947.4 66 % International 538.0 38 % 498.8 34 % Total Net revenue $ 1,399.4 100 % $ 1,446.2 100 % Net Bookings by geographic region United States $ 818.8 61 % $ 860.8 62 % International 530.0 39 % 532.6 38 % Total Net Bookings $ 1,348.8 100 % $ 1,393.4 100 % Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Amount % of total Amount % of total Net revenue by distribution channel Digital online $ 1,335.2 95 % $ 1,392.0 96 % Physical retail and other 64.2 5 % 54.2 4 % Total Net revenue $ 1,399.4 100 % $ 1,446.2 100 % Net Bookings by distribution channel Digital online $ 1,291.6 96 % $ 1,348.3 97 % Physical retail and other 57.2 4 % 45.1 3 % Total Net Bookings $ 1,348.8 100 % $ 1,393.4 100 % Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Amount % of total Amount % of total Net revenue by platform Mobile $ 715.1 51 % $ 717.7 50 % Console 568.7 41 % 583.3 40 % PC and other 115.6 8 % 145.2 10 % Total Net revenue $ 1,399.4 100 % $ 1,446.2 100 % Net Bookings by platform Mobile $ 708.3 53 % $ 706.2 51 % Console 527.4 39 % 535.1 38 % PC and other 113.1 8 % 152.1 11 % Total Net Bookings $ 1,348.8 100.0 % $ 1,393.4 100 %

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES Net Revenue and Net Bookings by Geographic Region, Distribution Channel, and Platform Mix (in millions) Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2024 Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2023 Amount % of total Amount % of total Net revenue by geographic region United States $ 3,279.2 61 % $ 3,360.0 63 % International 2,070.4 39 % 1,989.9 37 % Total Net revenue $ 5,349.6 100 % $ 5,349.9 100 % Net Bookings by geographic region United States $ 3,247.4 61 % $ 3,303.3 63 % International 2,085.6 39 % 1,980.3 37 % Total Net Bookings $ 5,333.0 100 % $ 5,283.6 100 % Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2024 Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2023 Amount % of total Amount % of total Net revenue by distribution channel Digital online $ 5,112.2 96 % $ 5,085.7 95 % Physical retail and other 237.4 4 % 264.2 5 % Total Net revenue $ 5,349.6 100 % $ 5,349.9 100 % Net Bookings by distribution channel Digital online $ 5,097.3 96 % $ 5,033.4 95 % Physical retail and other 235.7 4 % 250.2 5 % Total Net Bookings $ 5,333.0 100 % $ 5,283.6 100 % Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2024 Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2023 Amount % of total Amount % of total Net revenue by platform Mobile $ 2,748.0 51 % $ 2,538.6 47 % Console 2,167.3 41 % 2,303.8 43 % PC and other 434.3 8 % 507.5 10 % Total Net revenue $ 5,349.6 100 % $ 5,349.9 100 % Net Bookings by platform Mobile $ 2,757.7 52 % $ 2,502.0 47 % Console 2,149.8 40 % 2,257.6 43 % PC and other 425.5 8 % 524.0 10 % Total Net Bookings $ 5,333.0 100.0 % $ 5,283.6 100 %

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES ADDITIONAL DATA (in millions) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Net revenue Cost of revenue - Game intangibles Cost of revenue- Product costs Cost of revenue- Software development costs and royalties Cost of revenue- Licenses Cost of revenue- Internal royalties Selling and marketing As reported $ 1,399.4 $ 474.7 $ 210.7 $ 88.2 $ 78.6 $ 78.1 $ 448.8 Net effect from deferred revenue and related cost of revenue (50.7 ) (0.3 ) (1.7 ) (1.4 ) Stock-based compensation (3.9 ) (22.5 ) Amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles (474.7 ) (1.6 ) (1.6 ) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 General and administrative Research and development Depreciation and amortization Goodwill impairment Business reorganization Interest and other, net (Loss) gain on fair value adjustments, net As reported $ 175.0 $ 245.5 $ 42.9 $ 2,176.7 $ 93.3 $ (24.6 ) $ (6.9 ) Net effect from deferred revenue and related cost of revenue 2.0 Stock-based compensation (29.2 ) (25.0 ) Amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles (7.2 ) (8.9 ) Acquisition related expenses 12.5 (0.5 ) (2,176.7 ) 1.9 3.3 Impact of business reorganization (93.3 ) Other 6.8 3.4 Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Net revenue Cost of revenue - Game intangibles Cost of revenue - Product costs Cost of revenue- Software development costs and royalties Cost of revenue- Licenses Cost of revenue- Internal royalties Selling and marketing As reported $ 1,446.2 $ 669.6 $ 188.0 $ 186.1 $ 74.8 $ 104.5 $ 423.4 Net effect from deferred revenue and related cost of revenue (52.7 ) (1.9 ) 1.7 (0.4 ) Stock-based compensation (7.5 ) (19.0 ) Amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles (669.6 ) (80.6 ) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 General and administrative Research and development Depreciation and amortization Business reorganization Interest and other, net (Loss) gain on fair value adjustments, net As reported $ 218.9 $ 232.4 $ 36.3 $ 14.6 $ (33.8 ) $ 5.6 Net effect from deferred revenue and related cost of revenue (0.6 ) Stock-based compensation (24.9 ) (27.9 ) Amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles (7.2 ) (9.4 ) Acquisition related expenses (46.3 ) (2.2 ) 1.9 (5.6 ) Impact of business reorganization (14.6 )

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES ADDITIONAL DATA (in millions) Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2024 Net revenue Cost of revenue - Game intangibles Cost of revenue - Product costs Cost of revenue- Software development costs and royalties Cost of revenue- Licenses Cost of revenue- Internal royalties Selling and marketing As reported $ 5,349.6 $ 1,301.1 $ 756.6 $ 346.7 $ 305.8 $ 397.6 $ 1,550.2 Net effect from deferred revenue and related cost of revenue (16.7 ) 0.6 1.2 (1.8 ) Stock-based compensation (24.4 ) (95.3 ) Amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles (1,301.1 ) (2.4 ) (51.0 ) Acquisition related expenses 10.0 (0.2 ) Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2024 General and administrative Research and development Depreciation and amortization Goodwill impairment Business reorganization Interest and other, net (Loss) gain on fair value adjustments, net As reported $ 716.1 $ 948.2 $ 171.2 $ 2,342.1 $ 104.6 $ (103.6 ) $ (8.6 ) Net effect from deferred revenue and related cost of revenue 2.0 Stock-based compensation (111.5 ) (104.4 ) Amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles (28.7 ) (35.7 ) (2,342.1 ) Acquisition related expenses (4.6 ) (3.5 ) (1.4 ) 0.5 6.4 Impact of business reorganization (104.6 ) Other 26.7 1.9 Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2023 Net revenue Cost of revenue - Game intangibles Cost of revenue - Product costs Cost of goods revenue- Software development costs and royalties Cost of revenue - Licenses Cost of revenue - Internal royalties Selling and marketing As reported $ 5,349.9 $ 1,169.7 $ 714.0 435.1 $ 306.9 $ 438.9 $ 1,586.5 Net effect from deferred revenue and related cost of revenue (66.4 ) (2.2 ) 14.6 2.1 Stock-based compensation 9.5 (95.2 ) Amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles (1,169.7 ) (277.1 ) Acquisition related expenses (8.0 ) Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2023 General and administrative Research and development Depreciation and amortization Business reorganization Interest and other, net (Loss) gain on fair value adjustments, net As reported $ 839.5 $ 887.6 $ 122.3 $ 14.6 $ (141.9 ) $ (31.0 ) Net effect from deferred revenue and related cost of revenue 0.7 Stock-based compensation (115.5 ) (116.6 ) Amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles (24.6 ) (33.5 ) Acquisition related expenses (187.0 ) (17.4 ) 26.3 31.0 Impact of business reorganization (14.6 )

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURE (in millions) Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net cash from operating activities $ (16.1 ) $ 1.1 Net change in Restricted cash (1) 58.1 54.6 Adjusted Unrestricted Operating Cash Flow $ 42.0 $ 55.7 Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Restricted cash beginning of period $ 407.2 $ 463.3 Restricted cash end of period 348.0 407.2 Restricted cash related to acquisitions 1.1 1.5 (1) Net change in Restricted cash $ 58.1 $ 54.6

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURE (in millions) Three Months Ended March 31, Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net (loss) income $ (2,903.0 ) $ (610.3 ) $ (3,744.2 ) $ (1,124.7 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 158.4 (120.3 ) 41.4 (213.4 ) Interest expense (income) 20.3 23.9 78.3 95.8 Depreciation and amortization 42.9 36.3 171.2 122.3 Amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles 485.1 757.4 1,383.2 1471.4 Goodwill impairment 2,176.7 - 2,342.1 - EBITDA $ (19.6 ) $ 87.0 $ 272.0 $ 351.4

Outlook Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2025 Net loss $(674) to $(606) Provision for income taxes $143 to $129 Interest expense $100 Depreciation $150 Amortization of acquired intangibles $710 EBITDA $429 to $483

Outlook Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Net loss $(272) to $(245) Provision for income taxes $58 to $52 Interest expense $25 Depreciation $36 Amortization of acquired intangibles $179 EBITDA $26 to $47

