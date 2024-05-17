GoldMining Inc.: GoldMining Announces Voting Results

VANCOUVER, BC, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - GoldMining Inc. (the "Company" or "GoldMining") (TSX: GOLD) (NYSE: GLDG) is pleased to announce that at its annual general meeting held on May 16, 2024 (the "Meeting"), all nominees listed in its management information circular dated March 25, 2024 were elected as directors of the Company.
A quorum of 32.49% of the votes attached to the outstanding shares of the Company was present in person or by proxy at the Meeting.
Each of the following eight nominees proposed by management was elected as a director. The results of such vote were as follows:
Director
Total Votes For
Total Votes
% of Votes For
Amir Adnani
31,193,565
33,899,057
92.02 %
David Garofalo
31,215,384
33,903,847
92.07 %
Garnet Dawson
32,014,502
33,896,287
94.45 %
David Kong
31,947,337
33,891,443
94.26 %
Gloria Ballesta
23,184,218
33,903,827
68.38 %
Hon. Herb Dhaliwal
31,896,964
33,886,279
94.13 %
Mario Bernardo Garnero
32,045,008
33,901,443
94.52 %
Anna Tudela
31,853,340
33,903,835
93.95 %
In addition, at the Meeting, shareholders approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year.
Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.About GoldMining Inc.
The Company is a public mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets in the Americas. Through its disciplined acquisition strategy, the Company now controls a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia and Peru. The Company also owns approximately 21.5 million shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE American: GROY), 9.9 million shares of U.S. GoldMining Inc. (Nasdaq: USGO), and 26.7 million shares of NevGold Corp. (TSXV:NAU). See www.goldmining.com for additional information.
