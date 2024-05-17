Anzeige
Freitag, 17.05.2024
WKN: A2DHZ0 | ISIN: CA38149E1016 | Ticker-Symbol: BSR
Tradegate
16.05.24
20:54 Uhr
0,760 Euro
+0,010
+1,33 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
17.05.2024 | 02:22
GoldMining Inc.: GoldMining Announces Voting Results

VANCOUVER, BC, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - GoldMining Inc. (the "Company" or "GoldMining") (TSX: GOLD) (NYSE: GLDG) is pleased to announce that at its annual general meeting held on May 16, 2024 (the "Meeting"), all nominees listed in its management information circular dated March 25, 2024 were elected as directors of the Company.

A quorum of 32.49% of the votes attached to the outstanding shares of the Company was present in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

Each of the following eight nominees proposed by management was elected as a director. The results of such vote were as follows:

Director


Total Votes For

Total Votes

% of Votes For


Amir Adnani


31,193,565

33,899,057

92.02 %


David Garofalo


31,215,384

33,903,847

92.07 %


Garnet Dawson


32,014,502

33,896,287

94.45 %


David Kong


31,947,337

33,891,443

94.26 %


Gloria Ballesta


23,184,218

33,903,827

68.38 %


Hon. Herb Dhaliwal


31,896,964

33,886,279

94.13 %


Mario Bernardo Garnero


32,045,008

33,901,443

94.52 %


Anna Tudela


31,853,340

33,903,835

93.95 %


In addition, at the Meeting, shareholders approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year.

Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About GoldMining Inc.

The Company is a public mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets in the Americas. Through its disciplined acquisition strategy, the Company now controls a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia and Peru. The Company also owns approximately 21.5 million shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE American: GROY), 9.9 million shares of U.S. GoldMining Inc. (Nasdaq: USGO), and 26.7 million shares of NevGold Corp. (TSXV:NAU). See www.goldmining.com for additional information.

SOURCE GoldMining Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
