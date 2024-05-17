Anzeige
16,64516,65511:53
17.05.2024
Skanska begins work on a new College of Engineering facility in Virginia, USA, for USD 53M, about SEK 550M

STOCKHOLM, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed an initial contract with Virginia Tech to begin construction on a new College of Engineering in Virginia, USA. The initial contract, inclusive of an early site work release, is worth USD 53M, about SEK 550M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the second quarter of 2024.

The project includes the demolition of Randolph Hall and the construction of a new and expanded 26,500-square meter facility to house multiple College of Engineering departments. The new facility, Mitchell Hall, is slated to add over 70 percent more gross square meters in the same footprint. Construction will also include working around the existing stability wind tunnel, one of the largest university-owned wind tunnels in the country. The tunnel will remain and will be enclosed within Mitchell Hall. Once completed, Mitchell Hall will be the largest building on the university's Blacksburg campus.

Construction will begin in spring 2024 with the initial demolition of Randolph Hall. It has a target completion date of spring 2028.

For further information please contact:
 Ashley Jeffery, Communications Manager, Skanska USA, +1 813 459 3682
Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 (0)10 449 19 57
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-begins-work-on-a-new-college-of-engineering-facility-in-virginia--usa--for-usd-53m--about-se,c3983242

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/3983242/2803419.pdf

20240517 US engineering facility

https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image-virginia-tech---mitchell-hall,c3301518

Image Virginia Tech - Mitchell Hall

SOURCE Skanska

