Freitag, 17.05.2024
Paukenschlag in den USA - diese Aktien könnten profitieren
WKN: A2ALZS | ISIN: FR0013181864
Tradegate
17.05.24
10:16 Uhr
0,583 Euro
+0,025
+4,41 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.05.2024 | 10:06
Viridien (formerly CGG): Viridien introduces its new ticker symbol

Viridien Introduces Its New Ticker Symbol

Paris, France - May 17, 2024

The Company's shareholders approved the corporate name change from CGG to Viridien at the Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2024.

The new ticker symbol for Viridien shares listed on Euronext Paris will be "VIRI", effective May 21, 2024.

New NameISIN codeEuronext codeNew tickerEffective date
ViridienFR0013181864FR0013181864VIRIMay 21, 2024

About Viridien (formerly CGG):

Viridien (www.cgg.com), formerly CGG, is an advanced technology, digital and Earth data company that pushes the boundaries of science for a more prosperous and sustainable future. With our ingenuity, drive and deep curiosity we discover new insights, innovations, and solutions that efficiently and responsibly resolve complex natural resource, digital, energy transition and infrastructure challenges. Viridien employs around 3,500 people worldwide and is listed as CGG on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
