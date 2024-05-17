In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry. FOB China prices for wafers have experienced a widespread decline this week once again, underscoring the prevalent oversupply and the lackluster demand in the market. Mono PERC M10 and N-type M10 wafer prices decreased by 2. 58% and 8. 81% week-to-week, reaching $0. 189 per pc and $0. 176/pc, respectively. Similarly, Mono PERC G12 and n-type G12 wafer prices dropped by 0. 76% and 2. 18% week-to-week at $0. 261/pc and $0. 269/pc, respectively. According to ...

