An Australian community group has launched a new guide to help solar developers to improve biodiversity on project sites and build trust in neighboring communities without compromising PV generation capacity. From pv magazine Australia The Community Power Agency said its new guide offers strategies and practical methods for developers of large-scale PV projects so they can handle land-use conflicts and adopt regenerative farming techniques, including "conservoltaics" and "agrivoltaics. " The group in New South Wales said the Building Better Biodiversity on Solar Farms Guide will help solar projects ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...