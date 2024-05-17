Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Paukenschlag in den USA - diese Aktien könnten profitieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DES1 | ISIN: SE0017133820 | Ticker-Symbol: WD0
Frankfurt
17.05.24
08:05 Uhr
0,042 Euro
-0,011
-20,95 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SMART VALOR AG SDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SMART VALOR AG SDR 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
17.05.2024 | 11:22
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: SMART VALOR AGs observation status is updated

On February 16, 2024, SMART VALOR AG (the "Company") issued a press release
with information that the Company had taken the strategic decision to commence
the delisting process for the Company's Swedish Depositary Receipts from
trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, and that the formal application
for delisting would be submitted no earlier than three months from this date. 

On, May 13, 2024, the Company published a press release with information that
the extraordinary general meeting in the Company had approved the submission of
the formal application to Nasdaq First North to request the delisting of the
Swedish Depositary Receipts of the Company. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also
received such a delisting application from the Company. 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's financial instruments may
be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the instruments
removed from trading. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the Swedish Depositary Receipts in SMART VALOR AG (SMART
SDB, ISIN code SE0017133820, order book ID 247852). 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.