Nasdaq Stockholm AB: SMART VALOR AGs observation status is updated

On February 16, 2024, SMART VALOR AG (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the Company had taken the strategic decision to commence the delisting process for the Company's Swedish Depositary Receipts from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, and that the formal application for delisting would be submitted no earlier than three months from this date. On, May 13, 2024, the Company published a press release with information that the extraordinary general meeting in the Company had approved the submission of the formal application to Nasdaq First North to request the delisting of the Swedish Depositary Receipts of the Company. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such a delisting application from the Company. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the instruments removed from trading. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the Swedish Depositary Receipts in SMART VALOR AG (SMART SDB, ISIN code SE0017133820, order book ID 247852). For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.