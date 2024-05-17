Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Paukenschlag in den USA - diese Aktien könnten profitieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.05.2024 | 11:24
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Segway-Ninebot APAC: "Riders Unite for Green: Segway-Ninebot 'GoGreenRideClean' Earth Day 2024 Challenge"

BEIJING, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Segway-Ninebot is thrilled to announce the successful wrap-up of the 'GoGreenRideClean' Earthday2024 Riding Challenge. This eco-friendly initiative, which ran from April 15th to May 5th, was not just a celebration of Earth Day but also a testament to the power of community and sustainable transportation.

Under the inspiring theme 'GoGreenRideClean', participants across the Asia-Pacific region joined forces to make a significant environmental impact. Riders from the Golden Monarchs, Electric Navy, and Blaze Racers teams competed in a friendly mileage challenge, all in the spirit of cleaner, greener mobility.

The event saw 1,547 riders from Asia-Pacific, Middle-east, and Russia come together to contribute an astonishing 1,973,387 points and cover a total distance of 79,378 kilometers. Their pedal power led to a reduction in carbon emissions by 95,117 kilograms, equivalent to planting 5,313 trees - a true embodiment of the 'GoGreenRideClean' ethos.

Segway-Ninebot celebrates the collective effort of every participant who embraced the 'GoGreenRideClean' mission, proving that every rotation of the wheels contributes to a healthier planet.

About Segway-Ninebot

Segway-Ninebot is a leader in intelligent short-distance transportation and service robots, committed to innovation and eco-friendliness. The company is dedicated to revolutionizing personal transportation and contributing to environmental stewardship.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2415779/image_5023914_27983264.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/riders-unite-for-green-segway-ninebot-gogreenrideclean-earth-day-2024-challenge-302148825.html

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.